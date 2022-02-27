“More energy just means stances that are lower, feet that are faster, hands that are more active and voices that are louder,” Scribner said afterward. “And I haven’t had to do that one time this season before today, where I’ve had to beg for energy. But they sure enough responded.”

The Cadets finished the third quarter on a big run and held a double-digit lead for most of the fourth as they scored a 48-37 win at Robinson High in Fairfax County. They will face Bishop McNamara, the tournament’s top seed, in Monday’s championship game. The Mustangs beat Paul VI, 66-58, earlier Sunday.

“McNamara had a dogfight today, too,” Scribner said. “So we’ll see if we can match their speed and their quickness and come with the right mentality tomorrow.”

The Cadets (18-4) have made it to 10 of the past 12 WCAC championship games. Their most recent title came in 2019.

St. John’s is a perennial power, but Good Counsel (19-4) was the surprise of the conference this year. Making their first semifinal trip since 2016, the Falcons came out strong and led by eight after the first quarter. But the Cadets held Good Counsel to just four points in the second quarter, giving themselves room to get back into the game and swing the momentum.

“We’ve been focusing on our conditioning a lot, and it helped us withstand them,” junior Delaney Thomas said. “Despite the deficit at the beginning, we stuck together and eventually tired them out.”

In the first semifinal, No. 3 Bishop McNamara clinched a third straight conference championship game appearance with a gutsy win over No. 7 Paul VI.

The Mustangs (20-4) entered the tournament as the top seed after posting an undefeated conference record. But Paul VI (19-8) had given them their closest game of the regular season, taking the Mustangs to overtime in early February.

On Sunday, the celebrated programs looked evenly matched, trading buckets throughout. Every lead was short-lived, and every possession seemed to carry immense weight.

“If you shoot and you miss, you feel like you’ve messed up,” McNamara junior forward Qadence Samuels said. “They all feel like bad shots if you miss. So it takes the confidence to think it will go in.”

McNamara pulled away for good with a spurt midway through the fourth quarter. After the Mustangs pushed their lead to four, Coach Frank Oliver stood on the sideline and screamed a simple request.

“One stop!” he said. “One stop!”

His players obliged, and on the other end sophomore guard Madisen McDaniel displayed plenty of confidence as she made a corner three-pointer to give her team the biggest lead of the game.

“I’m very confident in the way I can shoot the ball, and I always want to help the team however I can,” McDaniel said. “If that means hitting that shot, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Mustangs started the season 4-4 in a rigorous nonconference stretch. On Sunday, they pushed their winning streak to 16.