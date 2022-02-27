Based on Sidwell’s lengthy list of accomplishments this season, winning a league title wouldn’t appear significant. The Quakers (26-0) have crushed national and local powers, obtained the top national and local rankings and developed their first McDonald’s all-American.

But Sidwell had not won the ISL tournament title in more than 15 years. After the Quakers’ 70-36 win over No. 13 Maret in Northwest Washington, Sidwell players had accomplished the goal they’d set when they began playing for the D.C. private school.

“Obviously, No. 1 is a nice number to have in front of your name, especially in national rankings,” junior guard Jadyn Donovan said. “But this means a lot to us because that was our original goal. We knew we wanted to be ISL champions from the beginning.”

Sidwell’s ascent began in 2018, when guard Kiki Rice started high school and helped transform the Quakers into an ISL contender. At the time, Sidwell had no national ambitions; it just wanted to compete in its league.

The next season, Sidwell posted the ISL’s best regular season record. Sidwell had beaten Georgetown Visitation twice during the regular season, but the Cubs dethroned the Quakers in the league semifinals en route to winning their 14th consecutive title.

In the locker room after that game, Sidwell players promised each other they’d never underestimate another opponent.

That mind-set has been crucial this season as Sidwell, after adding another handful of top prospects, has balanced its local and national schedules. Before every game, Dudley asks her players to deliver the same energy regardless of their opponent. The Quakers followed that advice against Maret (17-8), receiving a standing ovation after leading 54-12 at halftime.

“If you asked me my freshman year, I definitely wouldn’t have said this is how it would’ve gone,” said Rice, the McDonald’s all-American, who scored a game-high 17 points Sunday. “It’s not something that was unimaginable, but it’s crazy it happened so fast.”

After her team’s celebrations, Dudley folded the banner as she and her players waved to the crowd on the way to their locker room. The Quakers had accomplished another milestone, and their final local test awaits them this week when they compete for their first D.C. State Athletic Association championship.

“We remember where we started and to not take the small victories for granted,” Donovan said. “Even though we’re No. 1 nationally, we still take pride in being No. 1 locally.”

Potomac School wins division A

Earlier Sunday, Potomac School beat Georgetown Day, 60-42, for the ISL division A crown. The No. 18 Panthers (21-1), who last won the ISL division A title in 2018, lost to the Grasshoppers (20-3) in overtime Feb. 10.