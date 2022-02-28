Grambling confirmed Thursday that Briles had agreed to join head coach Hue Jackson’s staff, although according to the Monroe (La.) News Star, the school had not provided notice by Friday to the University of Louisiana system of its intention to make that hire. The system’s board would have needed to approve the hire, and some officials associated with the body indicated they had concerns about Briles.

In a statement provided Monday by a Grambling spokesman to The Washington Post, Briles appeared to be addressing Jackson in saying, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University. Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect [for] the university, and your players.”

Earlier in the day, a lengthy statement posted Friday by Jackson’s charitable foundation, which aims to combat human trafficking and assist victims, drew increased scrutiny. Signed by Jackson and the foundation’s executive director, the statement said they believed Briles’s hiring “will be instrumental in teaching others the importance of knowing how to prevent victimization, proper reporting procedures, provide adequate resources to individuals who have been victimized and develop strong law enforcement partnerships within the community.”

“We will continue to support Coach Briles and all victims of assault, violence, social and racial injustices,” Jackson and executive director Kimberly Diemert wrote, “and we will continue to provide equal opportunity for healing for everyone.”

Those words did not appear to impress Doug Williams, the former Grambling and NFL star quarterback, who was critical Thursday of Briles’s addition to the program. Williams told the Associated Press Monday, before Briles stepped down, “I don’t know what you get from that statement. … Everybody knows what I think about it. I’m not going to change.”

Jackson did not make a public comment Monday regarding Briles.

While Grambling never formally announced his hiring, Briles discussed it Thursday with Shreveport, La., television station KTAL. Briles, 66, said he would “do everything I can do to protect our students and our student-athletes on campus and to represent the Grambling University to the best of my ability, because I’m very humble and grateful to be at this university.”

Briles also declared in that interview that an NCAA investigation into Baylor’s program while it was under his stewardship “didn’t find any violations.” In an August 2021 report, the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions stated: “Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual violence on campus but argued that those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA legislation. Ultimately, and with tremendous reluctance, this panel agrees.”

Elsewhere in its report, the NCAA committee stated: “The head coach failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case. Furthermore, as a campus leader, the head coach is held to an even higher standard. He completely failed to meet this standard.”

The committee did determine that Baylor committed infractions in other areas, including the operation of “a predominantly female student-host program” that resulted in recruiting violations and failing to report that a football player cheated on an exam. Among the punishments handed to Baylor by the NCAA were four years of probation, a $5,000 fine and recruiting restrictions.

A former head coach of the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns, Jackson was hired by Grambling State in December. While with the Browns in 2016, Jackson brought in Briles as a guest to assist with Cleveland’s offense.

“I’ve gotten to know Coach Briles and he’s a tremendous offensive-minded football coach,” Jackson said then. “I’m always looking for different ways of doing things.