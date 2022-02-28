“We got to control the big moments and find ways to win those games,” forward Tom Wilson said. “I think we’ve found ourselves in close games quite a bit here the last month and they’ve just been going the other way — and that is just unacceptable.”

Wilson tied the score at 3 early in the third period with his second goal of the night, but the Capitals couldn’t find the go-ahead tally. Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin scored the game-winner to cap a nifty passing play at four-on-four with 3:23 left, and Pierre Engvall found the empty net with 1:01 to go, ending Washington’s hopes.

Wilson’s first goal was a deflection of captain Alex Ovechkin’s shot on the power play midway through the second period to cut Toronto’s lead to 3-2. Wilson then scored shorthanded at 1:44 of the third to tie it.

“There’s things that we can do better,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “You can go back and look at the goals. We’re in a position right now where it’s not bouncing our way, so we’ve got to clean it up and we’ve got to do a better job.”

Early goaltending issues put the Capitals on their heels again. Ilya Samsonov, who got the start, was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots in 20 minutes. Vitek Vanecek played the final two periods, finishing with 16 saves on 17 shots. Monday brought his first NHL appearance since he suffered an upper-body injury Feb. 1.

Petr Mrazek made 30 saves on 33 shots for Toronto.

Michael Bunting gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead just 2:35 in. Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews then swept the puck off the goal line to prevent a Capitals goal by mere inches.

Conor Sheary did tie the score at 1 with 3:37 left in the first with a deflection of Nicklas Backstrom’s point shot. William Nylander put Toronto back on top with 1:11 to go before defenseman Justin Holl scored with just 1.6 seconds left following a net-front scramble, ending Samsonov’s night early.

Monday was the start of a three-game homestand. Washington’s next game is Thursday against Metropolitan Division leader Carolina, then Seattle visits for the first time Saturday.

“I think guys will probably leave the rink angry tonight,” Laviolette said. “I don’t know about frustration or urgency. Everybody’s probably angry.”

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Vanecek returns

Vanecek gradually worked his way back onto the ice over the past few weeks. Washington sent him to the Hershey Bears, its American Hockey League affiliate, on Sunday for a conditioning stint. He was solid that night, making 21 saves on 23 shots during a 3-1 loss to Utica. The Capitals recalled him Monday morning.

Vanecek said he felt tired for the first two periods Sunday but was better in the third. He said he’s trying to get back to the stretch of solid games he turned in back in January.

“For goalies, it’s a little bit different [to get back into game shape],” he said Monday morning. “You have to track the puck and everything, so the eyes is a little bit slower, too, in the game. But when you get used to it ... you start feeling much better after that.”

Vanecek was solid Monday, with Toronto’s go-ahead goal his only hiccup.

“I thought he did a good job,” Laviolette said. “It’s tough to fault him on the last one. He’s looking down a shot, [and] they go through a seam. We should’ve had coverage there. He dives back and we try to get a block, but it gets through.”

Mantha cleared for contact

Monday was the first day that winger Anthony Mantha was cleared for contact, Laviolette said. Mantha had shoulder surgery in early November. He and his $5.7 million salary cap hit remain on long-term injured reserve.

“It’s certainly good, right?” Laviolette said. “We talk about getting guys out on the ice, into the [no-contact] jersey, then out of the [no-contact] jersey, then into the battles. There’s a progression that goes with it.”

Sprong, Schultz out again

Winger Daniel Sprong was a healthy scratch for the third straight game.

It appeared he would play Monday night after he took rushes with the third line at the morning skate. But he stayed on the ice afterward to work with the extra players, a sign that he would not be in the lineup. Indeed, Sprong was not on the ice for warmups, and he spent the game watching from the press box. He has eight goals and five assists in 42 games.

