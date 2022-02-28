Here’s a quick look at what to expect from the early conference tournaments.

All times Eastern.

Ohio Valley

Championship game: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Team to beat: Playing its final season in the OVC before departing for the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State has only two losses this season, and one of them was at No. 5 Auburn. The Racers also won their four games against conference foes Belmont and Morehead State — their two closest competitors in the standings and the only other two OVC teams with winning records — by an average of 17.5 points. K.J. Williams (18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds per game) is one of the nation’s top big men, while Tevin Brown (16.4 ppg) and Justice Hill (13 points, 5.1 assists per game) shore up the backcourt.

Watch out for: Belmont (which also is leaving for the Missouri Valley) has lost only three games since Dec. 2, and two of them were to Murray State. The Bruins shoot a national-best 61.4 percent from two-point range. Morehead State, which lost four of six to end the regular season, features Johni Broom, whose 22 double-doubles rank third nationally. He also averages 3.97 blocks per game (third in the nation).

Big South

Championship game: Sunday, noon, ESPN2

Teams to beat: It’s a toss-up between Longwood, the tournament’s top seed, and No. 2 Winthrop. The Lancers won the lone regular season meeting by four points on Jan. 29 and are one of the better three-point shooting teams in the nation (37.3 percent). The Eagles won their final eight games after the Longwood loss. Their offense revolves almost entirely around forward D.J. Burns, who has taken 38.1 percent of the team’s field goal attempts this season (only two players have a higher percentage nationally).

Watch out for: Third-seeded Gardner-Webb actually rates out better than Longwood or Winthrop, per Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, thanks almost entirely to a defense that held opponents to 28.2 percent shooting from three-point range (eighth nationally).

Missouri Valley

Championship game: Sunday, 2 p.m., CBS

Team to beat: An overtime loss in the regular season finale at Northern Iowa kept Loyola (Chicago) from being the tournament’s top seed — it fell to No. 4 after the defeat — but the Ramblers have what it takes to win the MVC tournament for a final time before departing for the Atlantic 10 after this season. The Ramblers rank eighth nationally in three-point percentage (38.8 percent) and 11th in two-point percentage (56.5 percent).

Watch out for: Top-seeded Northern Iowa, No. 2 Missouri State and No. 3 Drake all could come out on top. Missouri State features Isiaih Mosley, who this season became only the third player since 1993 to shoot better than 50 percent on field goal attempts, 40 percent on three-point attempts and 90 percent on free throw attempts while averaging at least 20 points per game.

Southern

Championship game: Monday, 7 p.m., ESPN

Teams to beat: Top-seeded Chattanooga swept the season series with No. 2 Furman, but there’s little else separating the two teams. Both like to slow things down. The Mocs are the better defensive team, holding opponents to 30.6 percent shooting from three-point range, while the Paladins get 51.4 percent of their scoring from three-pointers (only fellow SoCon team VMI is higher nationally).

Watch out for: Wofford went 0-4 against Chattanooga and Furman but 10-4 against everyone else in the conference. The Terriers are yet another SoCon team that relies heavily on three-pointers, getting 39.8 percent of their scoring from three-point range (16th nationally).

Sun Belt

Championship game: Monday, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Team to beat: No. 1 seed Texas State, which last played in the NCAA tournament 25 years ago, won nine straight to end the regular season, which featured three canceled games because of the coronavirus pandemic (only two Sun Belt teams played a full 18-game conference schedule). The Bobcats operate at a plodding pace but shoot 38.1 percent from three-point range, which ranks 14th nationally.

Watch out for: South Alabama rates out better than Texas State in Pomeroy’s rankings, but the Jaguars didn’t even earn a bye in the conference tournament and will need to win four games in five nights to take home the title. They’ll also be without senior guard Jay Jay Chandler (15.3 ppg), who broke his finger in the first half of South Alabama’s regular season finale on Friday and is done for the season.

Atlantic Sun

Championship game: March 8, 5 p.m., ESPN

Team to beat: Liberty suffered double-digit losses for the first time since 2017-18 but still earned the conference tournament’s top seed. As usual, Ritchie McKay’s team lives and dies by the three-pointer, shooting 39.3 percent from long range (fourth nationally) and getting 43.1 percent of its points from beyond the arc (fifth nationally). Senior Darius McGhee, a 5-foot-9 guard, is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 24.7 points per game.

Watch out for: If both teams win their quarterfinal games, we could get a Jacksonville-Jacksonville State matchup in Saturday’s semifinals (the former is located in Florida, while the latter hails from Alabama). Only three teams nationally operate at a slower pace than Jacksonville, which last made the NCAA tournament in 1986. Jacksonville State shoots three-pointers even better than Liberty, ranking third nationally.

Horizon

Championship game: March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN

Teams to beat: The Horizon tournament is about as wide open as they come, with seven of its 12 teams winning at least 10 games in conference play. Cleveland State is the top seed but No. 4 Wright State might be considered the favorite, as the Raiders rebounded from a dismal 2-7 start thanks in part to Tanner Holden and Grant Basile, who ranked third and fourth, respectively, in Horizon League scoring this season. The Vikings swept Wright State in the regular season, however.

Watch out for: Oakland failed to secure a tournament bye and will have to play an extra game, but the Grizzlies swept Cleveland State during the regular season and feature Jamal Cain, the Horizon’s second-leading scorer (20.1 ppg), and Jalen Moore, leads the nation in assists per game (8.1).

Northeast

Championship game: March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Team to beat: Top-seeded Bryant suffered a program-worst 67-point loss to Houston on Dec. 3. Since then, the Bulldogs have lost only four times. Bryant, which is looking for its first-ever NCAA tournament bid, operates at one of the fastest tempos in the country. Guard Peter Kiss, a Rutgers transfer, is the nation’s leading scorer at 25.1 points per game, and he and Charles Pride (17.8 points per game) form a potent backcourt combination.

Watch out for: Thanks in part to a late-season knee injury suffered by third-leading scorer Elijah Ford, Wagner dropped three of its final five regular season games to finish second in the standings but actually fares better than Bryant in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings because of a defense that limits three-pointers and forces turnovers in bunches.

Colonial

Championship game: March 8, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Team to beat: Towson’s only NCAA tournament appearances came all the way back in 1990 and 1991, but the Tigers seem poised to make their long-awaited return: As of this writing, they rank 63rd nationally in Pomeroy’s overall rankings, which would be the highest finish for a CAA team since UNC Wilmington in 2017. It’s pretty unexpected, as Towson was picked to finish eighth out of 10 CAA teams in the conference preseason poll and did not have any players on any all-CAA preseason teams.

Watch out for: Coached by Hofstra legend Speedy Claxton, the Pride took Houston to overtime in its season opener and upset Arkansas on Dec. 18. Guard Aaron Estrada led the conference in both scoring and assists. Hofstra ranks fifth nationally in free throw percentage at 80.2 percent.

West Coast

Championship game: March 8, 9 p.m., ESPN

Team to beat: Who else? Defending national runner-up Gonzaga stormed through conference play until a hiccup against Saint Mary’s in the regular season finale. The Bulldogs held opponents to a national-low 42.7 effective field goal percentage, which gives added weight to three-pointers. On offense, they shot 59.2 percent in that category, second only to South Dakota State. Gonzaga received a quadruple bye in the West Coast tournament bracket and will only need to win two games to take home the title for the 19th time over the last 24 years.