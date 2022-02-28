“My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home,” Jeter said in the statement. “The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team.”

Jeter joined the Marlins as a member of Bruce Sherman’s ownership group when it purchased the team from Jeffrey Loria for $1.2 billion in late 2017. The 14-time all-star, the face of five New York Yankees World Series winners, had a 4 percent stake in the purchase and became the team’s CEO while also overseeing baseball operations. He became the game’s first Black chief executive officer.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Sherman said that a collective group will oversee the Marlins’ baseball and business operations while the team searches for a new CEO.

“The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise — and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community,” Sherman said in a statement.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred thanked Jeter for his contributions to the Marlins and the sport and for his commitment to diversity on his staff and in the league. Jeter served on the league’s diversity and competition committees.

Jeter hired Kim Ng as Miami’s general manager in November 2020, making her the first female GM in major North American men’s pro team sports and the second person of Asian descent to run an MLB team’s on-field operations.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“He helped build a talented front office with the Marlins, including moving the game forward by hiring women in top roles in the club’s baseball operations and executive leadership, and a foundation that has positioned the Marlins for long-term success,” Manfred said. “Derek is a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contributions to baseball.”

During Jeter’s 4½ years as CEO, the Marlins made the playoffs just once, during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. That team reached the National League Divisional Series after sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the opening round, but was swept, 3-0, by the Atlanta Braves.

The Marlins roster when Jeter took over had a number of stars who were eventually traded for prospects. Most notably, Miami’s trio of star outfielders — Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna — were all traded after the 2017 season. Yelich was the National League Most Valuable Player in 2018, Ozuna led the NL in home runs in 2020 and Stanton has twice hit at least 35 homers with the New York Yankees.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto was also on the roster Jeter inherited and earned his first all-star nod in 2018, but he left Miami in free agency for the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies, where he was selected to two more all-star games.