This decision aligns with the International Olympic Committee executive board’s recommendation Monday that international federations and organizations should not allow or invite Russian or Belarusian athletes or officials to participate in events. It comes one day after FIFA announced a a series of initial measures to penalize Russia.
A suspension, rather than a ban, leaves the door open for Russia to return to World Cup qualifying if the situation in Ukraine changes.
Russia was scheduled to play Poland in a semifinal match on March 24, with the winner facing either the Czech Republic or Sweden for one of Europe’s final three spots in the World Cup. All three teams announced earlier this week that they would boycott games against Russia.
On Sunday, the Bureau of the FIFA Council, which features the six regional confederation presidents, unanimously agreed to ban Russia from using its name, flag and anthem. It also announced, in coordination with UEFA and the IOC, that no international games could be played in Russia, and Russia’s “home games” had to be played at neutral sites with no fans.
The Russian soccer team would have had to compete under the name “Football Union of Russia,” similar to how the country’s athletes compete in the Olympics as the Russian Olympic Committee as punishment for its state-sanctioned doping program.
FIFA also condemned the violence in Ukraine on Sunday and expressed “its deepest solidarity” to those impacted by the invasion. FIFA’s announcements the past two days have come amid mounting pressure from Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, who all could have faced Russia in World Cup qualifying matches in late March.
U.S. soccer released a statement of its own Monday, denouncing the Russian invasion and saying it wouldn’t “tarnish our global game” by taking the same field as Russia until there was peace in Ukraine.
Across the soccer world, the invasion had already forced a series of decisions about events, including the Champions League final, which was moved out of St. Petersburg to suburban Paris.