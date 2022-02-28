A day after announcing a series of initial measures to penalize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, FIFA took its punishment of Russia a step further on Monday afternoon.

The suspension, rather than a ban, leaves the door open for Russia to return to World Cup qualifying play if the situation in Ukraine improves significantly before the March qualifying games.

Russia was scheduled to play Poland in a semifinal match on March 24, with the winner of that game facing either the Czech Republic or Sweden for one of Europe’s final three spots in the World Cup. All three teams announced earlier this week that they would boycott games against Russia.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” the FIFA statement read. “Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

Earlier on Monday, the IOC’s executive board urged international sports federations and sports organizations across the world in a statement, “to do everything in their power to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus. Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed.”

Monday’s decision by FIFA to suspend Russia comes just a day after the Bureau of the FIFA Council, featuring the six regional confederation presidents, unanimously agreed to ban Russia from using its name, flag and anthem. They also announced, in coordination with UEFA and the IOC, that no international games could be played in Russia, and Russia’s “home games” had to be played at neutral sites with no fans.

The Russian soccer team would have had to compete under the name “Football Union of Russia,” similar to how the country’s athletes have performed in the Olympics as the “Russian Olympic Committee” as punishment for its state-sanctioned doping program.

FIFA also condemned the violence in Ukraine Sunday and expressed “its deepest solidarity” to those impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. FIFA’s announcements the past two days have been in response to mounting pressure from Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, who all could have faced Russia in World Cup qualifying matches in late March.

U.S. soccer released a statement of their own Monday, denouncing the Russian invasion in support of Ukrainians and saying it wouldn’t “tarnish our global game” by taking the same field as Russia until there was peace in Ukraine.

Across the soccer world, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already forced a series of decisions to be made regarding Russia’s involvement in future soccer events as UEFA announced Friday that the Champions League final would be moved out of St. Petersburg to suburban Paris in response to the attack on Ukraine.