This was the first time the longtime rivals had met for a conference title, and the crowd in Rockville reflected the gravity of the game.

“This whole weekend I had been crazy nervous, but I knew when I stepped on the court that would just go away,” Cougars forward Jenny Kagan said. “Because really I was just looking forward to it. So once I was out there, with the fans and everything, it went away and we won a championship.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Kagan led Hebrew Academy through a strong first half, scoring 25 of the team’s 41 points. She finished with 36 as the Cougars spent the second half holding off Jewish Day.

“Two weeks ago, if [Jewish Day] had gone on that run in the third quarter, my girls may not have fought back. May have just let them have it,” Pinnock said. “So just to watch this team grow from the first time I went in there and met them for a practice to tonight, it’s been really special.”

The game was followed by the PVAC boys’ championship, featuring Jewish Day against Sandy Spring Friends.

Sandy Spring went undefeated during the regular season and on Saturday night cemented its status with a calm and confident 48-35 win for the program’s first conference title since 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

The PVAC doesn’t use a shot clock, meaning night to night a game can take many forms. This game turned into a defensive battle, with each basket mattering that much more.

Advertisement

“We feel like we can play any style. It’s a smart team,” Coach Azhar Shamsudeen said. “We’ve played games in the 70s and then in the semifinal it was 30-19. … We just roll with it, ready to compete.”

Senior Jayden Rainey earned MVP honors after leading the team with 15 points.

“This season has been about taking strides, starting with summer league all the way through this season,” Rainey said. “We’ve shown a lot of heart and a lot of effort.”

— Michael Errigo

Wilkes wins SMAC’s highest honor

Jacory Wilkes has always been taller than his peers, and as he sat around his house one summer in middle school, his mother, Latisha, wanted him to try basketball.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilkes didn’t know what to expect when he arrived for an AAU tryout with the Maryland Mavericks at Oxon Hill Middle School. But as Wilkes ran up and down the court and finished layups during a three-man weave drill at the start of the session, he became enamored with the sport.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-8 forward’s budding passion led him to stardom with Thomas Stone. Last week, Wilkes was named the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s player of the year. The senior is averaging 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

When he graduated middle school, Wilkes was excited to join Prince George’s County’s rich basketball history. He grew up in Upper Marlboro and planned to play for Wise his freshman season before his family moved to Waldorf.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was tough because I didn’t want to leave my team,” Wilkes said. “Once I found out I was going to Stone, I was like, ‘Yeah, this might be a good fit for me.’ ”

As a sophomore, Wilkes emerged as a star, and he improved his offensive savvy during the coronavirus pandemic while training outside a local middle school.

Wilkes hopes to finish his senior season by at least returning to the Maryland 2A semifinals for the first time since his freshman year. In the first round of the Maryland 2A playoffs Friday, Wilkes recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in Stone’s 75-21 win over Calvert.

Advertisement

— Kyle Melnick

HALFTIME

Players of the week

Mia Johnson, G, St. Charles. The junior scored 20 of her game-high 35 points in the fourth quarter of the Spartans’ first-round playoff win over Huntingtown.

Story continues below advertisement

Cameron Gillus, G, Sidwell Friends. The junior led all scorers with 19 points as the Quakers completed a dominant season in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference with a conference tournament championship.

Hope Drake, G, Briar Woods. The well-rounded sophomore averaged 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds last week to secure her Falcons a spot in the state playoffs. In the team’s first-round win against Massaponax, Drake knocked down the game-sealing free-throws.

Albert Mouring, G, Douglass. The junior hit clutch shots in overtime before making a game-sealing deflection with 0.4 seconds remaining as Douglass knocked off Eleanor Roosevelt, 63-61, in the Prince George’s County championship.

Games to watch this week

Bethesda-Chevy Chase girls at Churchill, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Langley girls at Robinson, time TBD Saturday

DCSAA Class AA girls championship, 4 p.m. Sunday at George Washington University

DCSAA Class AA boys championship, 6 p.m. Sunday at George Washington University

Guard helps Flowers go dancing

Two years ago, C.H. Flowers guard Jai’den Anderson entered high school with a difficult decision to make. Should she continue her first love of dance by joining the cheerleading squad or explore her growing interest in basketball.

“The plan coming into high school was to try and balance out both basketball and dancing,” Anderson said. “But when I met Coach [Roderick] Hairston and [assistant coach Craig Brown] I realized that I wanted to become a basketball player.”

Story continues below advertisement

To this day, Anderson’s teammates and coaches will jokingly refer to the junior as “pompom” or “twinkle toes” during practice. And as Flowers (12-1) gears up for another Maryland 4A playoff appearance, Anderson’s time as a dancer has the Jaguars coaching staff excited about what the future may hold.

Advertisement

“We always joke with her about being a cheerleader, but a lot of the skills that she obtained while doing all of that is what’s allowing her to play such an important role on our team,” Hairston said. “I can’t say for certain, but things like her quick second jump, her footwork, and just overall agility, in my opinion, are directly tied to her past as a dancer.”

Anderson is just a complementary player, averaging a little over five points per game, but Hairston said some area college programs, including George Mason and Howard — have expressed interest in her potential.

— Tramel Raggs

Patriot’s perfection put to test

​​Patriot basketball has prolonged perfection. Now 25-0, Patriot will host James River on Friday in the state quarterfinals after a dramatic run through the Class 6 Region B bracket that included an 82-69 win over Battlefield in the region final.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Patriot is one of seven local boys’ teams advancing to the Virginia state bracket, joining Battlefield, Hayfield, Fairfax, Riverside, South Lakes and Washington-Liberty.

Battlefield gave the undefeated Pioneers their latest test, as the two Prince William County rivals faced off for the fourth time this year.

In the Virginia playoffs, the region final game is not a win-or-go-home contest, as both the winner and the finalist advance to the state bracket. That fact, in addition to the emotional nature of the team’s 58-56 win over Potomac (Va.) in Wednesday’s region semifinal, had Pioneers coach Sherman Rivers worried about his team’s energy level. In fact, he was glad the Pioneers were set to face Battlefield, because he knew the rivalry aspect of this matchup would guarantee his program would be ready for it.

Advertisement

As he suspected, the Pioneers came out with plenty of energy and built a 26-point lead. A furious rally from the Bobcats cut that down to two with a few minutes remaining. But the Pioneers, having survived a multitude of close games over the course of their dream regular season, were not about to start panicking.

“We put enough pressure on ourselves to perform that situations in game haven’t really gotten to our guys,” Rivers said.

The Pioneers kept their heads and made their foul shots to close out an 82-69 victory. This state quarterfinal trip will be their first since 2019, when they lost to South County. The team is seeking its first state title.

“Every time we reach a milestone, we celebrate it and then we recognize that the job is not finished,” Rivers said. “We have two out of the three trophies that we talked about getting.”