Now, on Monday, those talks reach a critical point. If the two sides cannot reach an deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, MLB has said, the 2022 season will not start on time. Opening Day will be postponed, according to an MLB declaration, and the second-longest work stoppage in MLB history will become the first since the strike of 1994 to cost the sport regular season games.

It’s unclear whether there is a timeline for how the day will unfold. Those familiar with the negotiations have indicated that they believe that midday Monday, they should have some sense of whether a deal is possible.

But while the deadline is nebulous, the consequences of missing regular season games are not: If the owner-initiated lockout is allowed to postpone the regular season, a new generation of fans will be forced to confront a painful reality: that a sport whose leaders say it is desperate to grow and keep its hold on American imaginations could not avoid the worst-case scenario.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 31. Once an agreement is reached, the sides expect to need a few days to ratify the pact before spring training camps can open. Exactly how much spring training will be needed is a point of contention, but MLB set the Monday deadline because it believes that is the last day a deal can be in place and allow for four weeks of spring training before Opening Day.

Players have long argued spring training, normally six weeks, is too long, and that they could get by on a more condensed schedule. And people familiar with the union’s thinking suggest that after those few days needed to ratify an agreement, they wouldn’t need a full four weeks, though MLB has said the Monday deadline is firm. Either way, once an agreement is ratified, chaos will ensue.

Free agency and offseason transactions froze when the lockout began in early December, meaning hundreds of free agents — including stars like Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman — have yet to find homes. Executive have not had time to make the trades they would like to make. The Rule 5 draft, postponed by the lockout, would need to be scheduled. Players who live outside the United States and are not currently on a major league roster will have to deal with getting visas set up, a process that delays a few players annually under the best of circumstances — and would likely hold up far more of them in a rush like the one that would follow a deal.

But no one seems too concerned about navigating the flurry of activity that would follow the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement. The hard part is getting one agreed to in the first place.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said that missing games would constitute a “disastrous outcome” for the sport, though his owners initiated the lockout in the first place then waited 43 days to begin negotiating. They could lift the lockout at any time, including Monday, though nothing in the history of baseball labor negotiations suggests that would ever be under consideration.

So the sides have mere hours to make a deal that has eluded them for months, even after increased talks in recent days in Florida. Those talks hit a rough spot just a few days ago, when representatives from the Major League Baseball Players Association grew so frustrated with the owners’ side that they considered walking away entirely.

The owners and players will have to find middle ground on several issues if they are to meet the Monday deadline, foremost among them the collective bargaining tax threshold — the number at which a team’s collective salary commitments are high enough to require them to start paying taxes if they spend more. The league has proposed a threshold that begins at $214 million in 2022. The players have proposed a 2022 number of $245 million.

If that $30 million dollar gap isn’t enough, the sides disagree even more heartily on what the penalties for going over the threshold should be. MLB has proposed a massive hike in those tax rates from where they were in the last CBA — to 45 percent for a violation of the first threshold, 67 percent if a team goes over a higher threshold and 100 percent for a violation of the highest number. The players want to maintain the lesser rates from the previous agreement, arguing that what the owners are proposing would create a de facto salary cap — something players have been proud to avoid for generations.