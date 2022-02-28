Vincent’s latest comments echoed remarks made during Super Bowl week by Commissioner Roger Goodell, who said the league won’t “take anything off the table” as it seeks to address its diversity efforts.

“We talk to outside people,” Vincent said Monday. “We talk to some of the candidates that have been hired, those that have not been hired. You get their feedback. We’ve done a lot internally around policy, procedure. ... We’ve got to take a closer look at the why. And that’s the question that I get talking to my peers, talking to the coaches: ‘Why aren’t Black head coaches getting that same opportunity?’ And many people are asking that question. We hope that we can get to that answer collectively. We’ve got some work to do because the results are nowhere near where any of us expected them to be or want to be.”

League officials will participate in diversity-related meetings this week, Vincent said, then will conduct meetings next week with committees of team owners.

“I think we’re looking at everything,” he said. “You have to — whether it’s policy, tools, practices. You just can’t have, when you look at the last three cycles, one Black head coach [hired per cycle]. And, again, I’m not discounting any minority. We’re talking about specific to Black head coaches. There was one hired in this cycle. There was one hired last cycle, in Coach [David] Culley. ... That’s not where the game is.

“It’s the most visible position, outside of a quarterback, in our game. Black coaches can lead. They’re creative. They’re strategic. We just have to find that question of why, and why they’re not getting that opportunity to have a second chance or to get a new opportunity like many of their counterparts.”

One of the league’s nine head coaching vacancies this offseason was filled by a Black coach: The Houston Texans hired Lovie Smith. He and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin are the NFL’s only Black head coaches. Also this offseason, the Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel, who is multiracial.

There were three Black head coaches in the NFL last season. Two of them were fired after it ended — Culley by the Texans and Brian Flores by the Miami Dolphins. Flores filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York accusing the league and teams of discriminatory hiring practices.

The NFL and the teams named in the lawsuit — the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos — have denied the allegations. But Goodell said during Super Bowl week that the league must separate defending itself in the legal process from dealing in a straightforward manner with its diversity issues and the experiences of Flores and other Black coaches.

Flores was hired by the Steelers as an assistant, working for Tomlin. His attorneys said the lawsuit would proceed.

Vincent said Monday that all team representatives connected to the process of hiring head coaches, including owners, must be involved in the attempt to find solutions.

