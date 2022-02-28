“We’re going to be working with all the special team coaches,” Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, said Monday at the NFL scouting combine. “We really need to figure out that play, not just from an injury standpoint [but] penalties as well. But we have to break that down at every level — every block, every position — to see what we can come up [with] and do the analysis like we did a few years back on kickoffs.”

Members of the NFL’s competition committee met Monday morning with Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, as well as other health and safety officials. Sills and other NFL health officials said during Super Bowl week that addressing the disproportionate injury risks to players on punt plays was a top priority for this offseason. About one in six concussions and approximately 30 percent of major knee injuries occurred on special teams, they said.

The NFL addressed kickoffs in 2018, making rule modifications that included banning players on the kicking team from getting a running start on their way downfield before the ball is kicked and eliminating all forms of “wedge” blocking by the receiving team, with multiple blockers linked together. Those rule changes dictated where players could line up for kickoffs and barred hitting within 15 yards of the spot of the kickoff.

Now the punt is in focus.

“When we just think about where we were, it was the concussions at that particular time that we just said, ‘Hey, we have to do something,’ ” Vincent said Monday. “The video showed: That play needs to be out of the game. That block needs to be out of the game. We have to go through that same kind of analysis. And I just remember pulling information back from 1937 and the evolution of the kickoff. We have to do the same thing with the punt play.”

Four years ago, the league had threatened to eliminate kickoffs from the game entirely if the play could not be made safer. Special teams coaches from several NFL teams were brought to the league offices in New York to discuss the issue and make suggestions.

“The special teams coaches were critical,” Vincent said. “They were critical at that time of figuring out what we can do to reduce injuries and reduce penalties.”

It’s not immediately clear what rule changes might be proposed related to punts.

Competition committee members also spent part of their meeting Monday discussing last season’s enforcement of taunting as a point of officiating emphasis.

“The taunting inside of sportsmanship is not new,” Vincent said. “But we will talk about: Are we where we want to be? Because the coaches really pushed us in this direction a year ago, in particular the competition committee. Did we officiate it from the beginning to the end based off of their direction? … Sportsmanship has to be at the core. It has to be at the core of our game.”

Some players and other observers were critical of the crackdown on taunting. But many coaches and the league defended the strict enforcement of the previously existing rule.