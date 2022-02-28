But as McDaniel entered a crowded lane and the clock ticked under five seconds, he realized the moment did not have to be his alone. He dumped the ball down to the block, where freshman Jaquan Womack was waiting. Womack fought through two defenders and banked the ball high off the backboard. It fell through and McDaniel fell to the court, covering his face with an elbow, hiding his reaction to Monday night’s 43-42 victory from the world.

“I did it for him,” Womack said of McDaniel. “The only senior on this team, no one was expecting him to be the one to get the championship. I can’t imagine a better game to send him off with.”

This is the Panthers’ first WCAC title since 2014, breaking a skid in which they stacked their roster with talent but ultimately came up short. Before McDaniel, there was a parade of celebrated guards patrolling the Paul VI backcourt, many of whom are now starring in the college ranks. But none of them had been able to cradle the WCAC championship trophy and get swarmed by friends and family members looking for a picture.

McDaniel did that at Robinson High in Fairfax County on Monday, a permanent smile on his face.

“I’ve been here four years, and the greats before me haven’t been able to do this,” said McDaniel, who had 12 points. “I wanted this for them. I wanted to bring one home.”

McDaniel was the only player to finish in double digits for No. 1 Paul VI (26-4) in a gritty game. It was the type of contest that No. 3 McNamara (21-4) so often wins; the physical battles are where the Mustangs are most comfortable. The Panthers, with boatloads of speed, favor a transition game, but Coach Glenn Farello asked his players to adapt Monday — and they did.

“We feel comfortable getting into a half-court game because our defense has been tremendous all year,” Farello said. “That’s a great McNamara team. This is our third battle of the year with them, and each one came down to the final play of the game.”

PVI freshman Jaquan Womack gives his team a lead in the closing seconds!! pic.twitter.com/esnMRihJBC — Michael Errigo (@M_Errigo) March 1, 2022

The Mustangs, playing in their first conference championship game since 1995, seemed to have the momentum all night and ultimately took a one-point lead with under 30 seconds to play on a step-back jumper from junior guard Jeremiah Quigley.

Womack said he was looking for a foul on the final play. But foul or basket, he had no doubt he was going to shoot. After all, big men are taught this from the time they’re oversized middle-schoolers: When you’re that close to the hoop, go up with it.