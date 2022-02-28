“We knew it would take every single day of this season to become prepared enough to win this game,” a soaked Jonathan Scribner, the Cadets’ coach, said outside the celebratory locker room. “We couldn’t have done this without everything we’ve been through.”

Monday brought the 10th conference title game appearance in the past 12 years for St. John’s, but the road to this one was bumpier than usual for the proud Northwest Washington program. After losing two-time All-Met Player of the Year Azzi Fudd to graduation (and the University of Connecticut), a young Cadets team was saddled with the same sky-high expectations that Fudd’s golden years had produced. Two early nonconference losses, which arrived just before a weeks-long pandemic-related pause, seemed to lower that bar and shift the team out of the spotlight.

But the Cadets (19-4) took care of business in the new year. Amid health issues, injuries and personal absences, the program didn’t have its full roster until late January. The Cadets entered the conference tournament with plenty of talent and a new addition that may not have been present for previous championship runs: a chip on their shoulder.

“We knew what we were walking into. We knew we weren’t the top team, and we wanted what McNamara had,” sophomore guard Kyndal Walker said. “But it’s always fun to be the underdog.”

From the start of Monday’s game, the Cadets showed no fear of the defending champion Mustangs. No. 3 McNamara (20-5) had given them every reason to, going undefeated during the conference’s arduous regular season calendar. But the No. 4 Cadets opened the game shooting at the basket directly in front of McNamara’s wall of eager, black-clad supporters, and they seemed excited by the chance to silence the crowd. They stayed tight on defense and played loose on the other end, building a 10-point lead by halftime.

Walker was one of several young Cadets to play well beyond their years: She finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals. As the Cadets stifled the Mustangs on one end, they were content to let Walker go to work on the other.

“A game for the ages,” Scribner said. “Pretty much for a whole half, we just handed her the ball and said you’re going to have to help us win this game.”

Junior forward Delaney Thomas added 13 points, senior Olivia Baptiste had 12, and sophomore Carolae Barton finished with 11. McNamara led for just 12 seconds.