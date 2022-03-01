The Panthers are one of two champions to emerge from a hectic week. In the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, Sidwell Friends completed a dominant, undefeated conference campaign by throttling St. Andrew’s on Sunday in the title game. The Quakers lived up to their reputation as the area’s best defensive team, holding the Lions to just 38 points.

In Virginia, the state quarterfinals are set and will feature nine local programs: Battlefield, Hayfield, Fairfax, Loudoun County, Loudoun Valley, Patriot, Riverside, South Lakes and Washington-Liberty.

With Maryland playoffs also in full swing, legacies are being defined every day on the hardwood.

1. Paul VI (26-4) Last ranked: 1

The Panthers cemented their status as the WCAC’s best team, topping McNamara, 43-42, on Monday night.

2. Sidwell Friends (26-1) LR: 2

With Sunday’s win in the MAC championship game, the Quakers completed an undefeated season in the proud private school conference.

3. Bishop McNamara (21-4) LR: 3

The Mustangs saw a dominant WCAC season end in heartbreak against Paul VI in Monday’s final.

4. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (18-3) LR: 4

The Saints were off this week as they celebrated their Interstate Athletic Conference tournament victory and looked ahead to the start of the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association bracket.

5. Hayfield (29-0) LR: 6

The seemingly unstoppable Hawks won the Virginia Class 6 Region C bracket, beating Fairfax by 37 points in the region title game.

6. DeMatha (18-7) LR: 5

The Stags saw Sunday’s WCAC semifinal against No. 3 Bishop McNamara slip away in the second half.

7. Wilson (26-4) LR: 8

The D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association champions will be the No. 2 seed in this week’s D.C. State Athletic Association tournament.

8. Gonzaga (17-8) LR: 7

The Eagles couldn’t keep up with No. 1 Paul VI in the WCAC semifinals, falling to the Panthers by seven.

9. Patriot (25-0) LR: 10

The Pioneers beat rival Battlefield for a fourth time in the Class 6 Region B title game.

10. National Christian (30-9) LR: 9

The Eagles dropped two of their three games against national opponents at the Big Shots Prep Nationals in South Carolina.

11. South Lakes (23-2) LR: 11

After winning the Class 6 Region D bracket, the Seahawks will face Fairfax on Friday in the state quarterfinals.

12. Archbishop Spalding (24-10) LR: 12

The Cavaliers fell to Mount St. Joseph in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association semifinals.

13. Churchill (21-1) LR: 13

After winning the inaugural Montgomery County championship, the Bulldogs opened the playoffs with a win over Walter Johnson.

14. Bowie (15-1) LR: 14

After a first-round bye, the Bulldogs began their postseason with a win over C.H. Flowers.

15. Westlake (19-2) LR: 16

The Wolverines defeated St. Charles in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship game before opening the Maryland playoffs with a win over Patuxent.

16. Douglass (16-3) LR: 18

The Eagles earned a thrilling overtime victory against Eleanor Roosevelt in the Prince George’s County championship game.

17. Episcopal (16-7) LR: 17

After finishing as runner-up in the IAC tournament, the Maroon will be the No. 4 seed in this week’s VISAA tournament.

18. Eleanor Roosevelt (13-5) LR: NR

Four of the Raiders’ five losses this year came against ranked opponents.

19. Bethesda Chevy-Chase (17-3) LR: NR

The Barons topped rival Whitman in the second round of the Maryland playoffs.

20. Bishop O’Connell (17-12) LR: NR

The Knights finished their regular season with an upset win over No. 1 Paul VI, but fell short in the WCAC quarterfinals against No. 8 Gonzaga.

Dropped out: No. 15 St. Charles, No. 19 South County, No. 20 St. John’s.