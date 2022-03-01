In his first year as general manager of the Bills, Beane set out to do what every quarterback-needy team must: try to find that franchise player with the physical tools, the mental makeup and the leadership skills to turn a fledgling team into a contender. His aggressive yet calculated approach — which included multiple trades to move up in the first round — landed Josh Allen, whom the Bills nabbed with the No. 7 pick and have since built their offense around. His emergence as one of the NFL’s most transcendent players has not only reshaped the trajectory of the Bills but further cemented the value of an elite quarterback.

“It’s truly about being a consistent contender, and if you don’t have that guy under center, everything else has got to be really good, really strong,” Beane says.

Just ask the Washington Commanders, who have loosely modeled their latest rebuild after the Bills’ approach. With a revolving door of coaches and just as many offensive philosophies, the Commanders have tried just about every approach possible, cycling through 25 starting quarterbacks over the past 22 seasons.

And yet they’re still stuck in quarterback purgatory, still looking for the elusive franchise player who has all the right pieces and can lead the team for years to come.

“You want somebody that has the size of [Justin] Herbert or Allen, the arm of [Patrick] Mahomes and the athletic ability of Lamar Jackson,” says Mike Tannenbaum, a former NFL executive and current ESPN analyst. “You’re never going to be perfect in all those different areas, but you want to have somebody that has quickness and is at least functionally athletic enough to buy themselves a second chance.”

As team executives and coaches converge in Indianapolis this week for the NFL combine, the Commanders will get a closer look at quarterback options in this year’s draft and perhaps a clearer picture on some veterans’ availability. Under owner Daniel Snyder, they’ve used four first-round picks on quarterbacks — Dwayne Haskins (2019), Robert Griffin III (2012), Jason Campbell (2005) and Patrick Ramsey (2002) — and team executives will have to decide whether they see a potential franchise quarterback in this year’s class.

Even then, finding a long-term solution may require the perfect storm, which is why the Commanders aren’t ruling out any options. Although there is no perfect blueprint for finding a franchise quarterback, they know what to look for.

“Is there a sense of urgency? I think there always is, just because that’s the most important position on your team,” Coach Ron Rivera said in January. “It’s the one position that really impacts everybody — both sides of the ball, special teams. It is something that we want to get right.”

The QB league

The NFL has evolved into more of a passing league in recent years, thanks in part to rule changes that favor quarterbacks and the proliferation of spread offenses. Passing yards are up nearly 11 percent from 20 years ago, and the number of 4,000-yard quarterbacks has quadrupled since 2000. Offenses, on average, now use “11 personnel” — one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers — on 58.4 percent of their plays, up from 34 percent in 2008.

“It’s driven by that position,” says Paul Hackett, a former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in the league. “Now, what’s great about the NFL is the variance of styles in quarterbacking. So there’s a lot of ways to do that, but it still remains the key to success in football — how you coach and evaluate the quarterback.”

Only three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks this century can reasonably be considered non-franchise players: Nick Foles with the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles, Brad Johnson with the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Trent Dilfer with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.

So it’s no surprise that most No. 1 overall draft picks are quarterbacks, that most league MVPs are quarterbacks and that the most lucrative contracts are awarded to … quarterbacks.

Story continues below advertisement

But the margin between the really good ones and the great ones can be significant.

“You can win with a middle guy, but you better be really, really good everywhere else,” said one NFC coach, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter freely. “That’s the problem with it. You need the system, the coaches and all that to help a guy. If they can’t just carry the weight like one of those transcendent QBs, a couple injuries and you’re done.”

In recent years, the pressure for young quarterbacks to star immediately and the urgency for teams to find that star seems greater than ever.

“Expectations have gone way through the roof for whatever reason,” Rivera said. “I think that’s also part of why you see so many guys not having as much success as they used to in the past, because they’re not getting the initial formal training that we used to get. Back then, it was you were taught, you were trained, and then you played.”

Consider that from 1978 to 1999, 26.5 percent of first-round quarterbacks started 10 or more games in their rookie seasons. Since 2000, 58.4 percent have started at least 10 games in their first year, according to Pro Football Reference.

“Part of that is there’s outside pressure that’s very different from what it used to be,” says Scott Pioli, a former NFL executive who is now an analyst for NFL Network. “It’s not just media; it’s patience of owners, it’s patience of coaches. It’s dependent upon the patience of the people that influence stability.”

The NFC coach argued that “the single biggest destroyer” of quarterbacks is their environment. Are they in a market where they can succeed? Is team ownership patient enough to let him develop, and does he have coaches willing to develop him? Does the system fit his skill set, can the offensive line protect him, and is the receiving corps deep enough to provide multiple threats?

But perhaps the biggest factor, multiple coaches and executives say, is the quarterback himself: Does he have the mental makeup required for the position?

Beane wanted Allen to get playing time as a rookie but never had an amount in mind. He admits now that Allen “probably wasn’t ready” when he made his first start in Week 2 of the 2018 season. But Nathan Peterman recorded a 0.0 passer rating in their season opener as they were blown out, 47-3, by the Ravens.

So the kid had to step in.

“We wouldn’t have put him out there if we thought it would mess him up,” Beane says. “We knew he was going to face his lumps, but he had no fear. We just felt like this kid’s tough, he’s been through a lot in his life, and this is not going to faze him to lose some games.”

The must-haves

Veteran quarterbacks may provide an easier evaluation, but rarely do the elite ones hit the open market in their primes. Peyton Manning faced skepticism about his health when he was cut by the Indianapolis Colts in 2012 after undergoing multiple neck surgeries and missing the entire 2011 season. And Tom Brady was in a class of his own with a “prime” that extended into his late 40s.

To find and develop a franchise player from the college ranks requires more projection and commitment, not to mention a good bit of luck. Most come from an entirely different game, in which plays are dictated from the sideline and feature the quarterback in the shotgun. Many enter the NFL having never been in a huddle.

The physical traits still matter: the arm, size and — more so nowadays — mobility. Tannenbaum, the former NFL executive, preferred taller quarterbacks who could easily see over the pass rush. Others believe hand size correlates to better control of the football, which is why Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett’s double-jointed thumb garnered headlines heading into the combine.

When asked about their absolute must-have traits for quarterbacks, nearly a dozen coaches, executives and analysts who spoke to The Washington Post consistently cited three: decision-making or mental toughness, accuracy and leadership.

“Kids today are much more prepared for the passing game, whether it’s the quarterbacks, receivers, running backs — even linemen are doing way more pass setting,” Beane says. “So there are plenty of guys that you run across where you’re like, ‘Man, that guy has the tools, he’s got the size, he’s got the arm strength — all that.’ But you’ve got to have the intelligence.”

As Pioli explains, it’s not simply about learning a more complex playbook but about being able to quickly recognize fronts and coverages, to know the checks, to be aware of blitzes, to cycle through progressions and to adjust in mere seconds when rushers are barreling in.

“The mistake people make is they look at how pretty they throw on air,” the NFC coach says. “They look at how they throw at the combine. They look at these splashy throws in college when there’s no duress. The only throws that you can truly correlate an NFL evaluation to a college player are the ones he makes in a pocket under duress. They’re the only ones that matter.”

Ahead of the 2018 draft, the Bills held private workouts with the top quarterbacks in the class. Brian Daboll, then their offensive coordinator, taught the players some concepts, then tested their recall.

“He gives them a scenario: ‘All right, respond with your check. Respond to this coverage. Where are you going? Where’s your first read?’ ” Beane says. “It’s how quickly they’re doing it right after he taught them something. So you’re figuring out how quickly they learn and then how quickly they process the best you can.”

For Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner, accuracy is paramount. His offense, which is founded on the Air Coryell system, often requires a quarterback to throw to a spot, rather than an open receiver, which requires sound decision-making, a keen understanding of the defense and pinpoint throwing.

Yet leadership is just as important, both he and Rivera have said: a player’s work ethic, his ability to motivate teammates, his willingness to take responsibility for mistakes and his self-awareness.

“You don’t have to be a vocal leader at most positions, but this one, it’s kind of important to do that,” Beane says. “This is one I found that you need to not only lead by example but you need to be able to call the troops up.”

Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor has lauded that innate ability in Joe Burrow to elevate the play of those around him.

“[It’s] the ability to get more out of your teammates than they think they’re capable of,” Taylor said ahead of the Bengals’ appearance in Super Bowl LVI. “That could just be your walking into the room; they feel, ‘Oh, we got this guy; I’ve got to give my best because we could go to the Super Bowl.’ ”

Rivera already has used six starting quarterbacks during his two seasons with Washington. He recalls the leadership and strong locker room presence that Alex Smith showed in 2020, when he returned from a gruesome leg injury to lead Washington to the playoffs.

“That to me is what a good quarterback can do for you,” Rivera said. “… He elevates the play of the people around him. He manages the games, he distributes the ball and, when needed, makes plays. That’s what you look for. That’s what you got to have.”

Beane says those 11 months in 2017 and 2018 still feel like yesterday. He’ll probably forget a lot of things in life, he jokes, “but probably one of the last things I’ll ever forget was that whole process.” He even remembers the restaurant he and the Bills’ top decision-makers dined at before working out Allen: Cavalryman Steakhouse in Laramie, Wyo.

He has wondered how things might be different had he not found his franchise quarterback back then. He knows the Bills probably wouldn’t be one of only three teams, with the Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, to have 10 wins in each of the past three seasons. He knows the Bills probably wouldn’t be regarded as contenders for years to come. He knows every year would be a fight not just to win but to win consistently.

“We would have scrapped and clawed like we did the first year and tried to finish strong in other areas, which [Commanders executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney] and Ron and that crew have tried to do in building their defense,” Beane says.