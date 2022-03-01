Last week in Virginia, No. 7 Madison, No. 11 Osbourn Park, No. 15 Robinson and No. 17 Meridian were among the local teams to win regional championships and advance to state tournaments this week. Maryland’s tournaments begin Tuesday.

The D.C. State Athletic Association’s championship games will be held Sunday at George Washington’s Smith Center, where Sidwell Friends and St. John’s could meet in the Class AA title game.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

1. Sidwell Friends (26-0) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers beat No. 12 Maret, 70-36, for the ISL AA division championship.

2. New Hope Academy (25-2) LR: 2

The Tigers beat Virginia Academy, 81-46, for the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I championship.

3. St. John’s (19-4) LR: 4

The Cadets beat No. 4 Bishop McNamara, 68-50, for the WCAC championship.

4. Bishop McNamara (20-5) LR: 3

The Mustangs couldn’t solve No. 3 St. John’s in the WCAC championship game.

5. Good Counsel (19-4) LR: 5

The Falcons fell to No. 3 St. John’s, 48-37, in the WCAC semifinals.

6. Paul VI (19-8) LR: 7

The Panthers lost to No. 4 Bishop McNamara, 66-58, in the WCAC semifinals.

Story continues below advertisement

7. Madison (24-2) LR: 8

The Warhawks beat Langley, 46-32, for the Virginia Class 6 Region D championship.

8. Georgetown Visitation (21-4) LR: 6

Advertisement

The Cubs fell to No. 12 Maret, 59-55, in the ISL AA semifinals.

9. Clarksburg (21-0) LR: 9

The Coyotes beat Whitman, 66-39, for the Montgomery County championship.

10. Woodgrove (26-0) LR: 10

The Wolverines play Briar Woods on Tuesday for the Virginia 5D regional title.

11. Osbourn Park (24-1) LR: 11

The Yellow Jackets beat Woodbridge, 52-42, for the Virginia Class 6 Region B championship.

12. Maret (17-8) LR: 13

The Frogs fell to No. 1 Sidwell Friends, 70-36, in the ISL AA championship game.

13. Howard (15-0) LR: 12

Story continues below advertisement

The Lions open the Maryland 3A playoffs against Mount Hebron on Tuesday.

14. Glen Burnie (19-0) LR: 14

The Gophers begin the Maryland 4A playoffs against Arundel on Tuesday.

15. Robinson (25-2) LR: 16

The Rams topped Edison, 42-28, for the Virginia Class 6 Region C championship.

16. Bishop Ireton (18-11) LR: 15

Advertisement

The Cardinals fell to No. 6 Paul VI, 52-40, in the WCAC quarterfinals.

17. Meridian (22-1) LR: 17

The Mustangs beat Brentsville District, 67-22, for the Virginia Class 3 Region B title.

18. Potomac School (21-1) LR: 18

The Panthers defeated Georgetown Day, 60-42, for the ISL A title.

19. C.H. Flowers (13-1) LR: 19

The Jaguars beat Oxon Hill, 55-41, for the Prince George’s County championship.

20. National Christian (17-9) LR: 20

The Fort Washington private school’s season is over.

Dropped out: None