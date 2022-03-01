Of the 10 Northern Virginia schools representing Class 3 and 4 this week, no other local team placed in the top 14.

Loudoun Valley earned its first 10 points Monday, with Justin Park, Jake Rimmel, Graham Mussmon and Aidan Soto overcoming a tough 4x800 field to win in 7 minutes 50.99 seconds.

After Tuesday’s field events, that was the only first-place finish among the Northern Virginia teams. Only two other performances scored in the top three Monday: Brentsville’s Dylan Sawyer was second in the boys’ pole vault in Class 3 with a clearance of 12 feet 9 inches, and Dominion’s Arun Mantena was third in the boys’ triple jump in Class 4 at 43-7.5.

The Vikings’ fortunes improved dramatically Tuesday. The team of John Lyth, Blake Moore, Isaiah Stokes and Sam Hummer placed second in the boys’ 4x200 relay in 1:33.08, and those eight points pushed Loudoun Valley into the top 10.

In the next event, the boys’ 1,600, Mussmon led three Vikings in the top five with his win in 4:13.26. Those 14 points vaulted Loudoun Valley into second place, trailing Pulaski County 46.5-32.

Mussmon, a Liberty-bound senior, was impressive on his future home track, taking the lead from the opening gun. To his surprise, Trevor Mason of Patrick Henry seized the pace on the straightaway leading to the 1,200-meter mark and seemed to be gaining momentum. But Mason’s move for the front gave Mussmon a moment to recharge.

“I was hoping that someone would take the [lead] for a couple of laps, to give me a break,” he said.

On the backstretch, Mussmon made his move and took the lead. Mason struggled to respond, eventually placing second in 4:14.32.

Soto was third in the 1,000 (2:30.09) to give Loudoun Valley six more points. Rimmel’s fifth-place finish earned four more, cutting the team’s deficit to 46.5-42.

Advertisement

The Vikings, the region’s top distance team for the past decade, almost took the lead on a sprint event when Moore placed fifth in the 300 (35.81). His four points pushed Loudoun Valley within a half-point.

Pulaski had no entries in the 3,200 or 4x400 relay, the final events, so all Loudoun Valley needed to do was score a single point to win the team title. Mussmon left nothing to chance, unleashing a vicious kick over the final 200 meters to win the 3200 in 9:13.48, giving his team 10 points and the state crown. Western Albemarle ended up second, with Pulaski third.

For the Loudoun Valley girls, Scarlet Fetterolf placed third in the 3,200 in 10:52.09.