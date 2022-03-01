The blame game will play out over the weeks, months and years to come, regardless of how long this dispute continues and how many games are lost. It began to play out Tuesday afternoon, when an MLB spokesman announced that the players union’s tone had changed dramatically since the sides split up around 2:30 a.m., even though the union had been far more measured in cautioning about the gaps remaining between their desired offers.

In that impromptu news conference, the spokesman announced that MLB would be presenting its “best” offer. A few hours later, after the union voted not to accept an offer that did not move much from where it had been Monday night, MLB did just that, announcing that it would delay Opening Day, which had been set for March 31, and canceling the first two series of the regular season in the process.

In this dispute, which has cost the sport regular season games for the first time since a strike canceled the 1994 World Series and part of the 1995 campaign, what happens next is unclear. The sides are likely to schedule new talks at some point, but neither was in the mood Tuesday to speculate about when that might occur as the owners’ lockout reached its 90th day.

The outcome was not inevitable.

The lockout itself was not a mandatory part of what both sides knew would be contentious bargaining because of player frustration with previous deals. The owners implemented the lockout Dec. 2 when the sides could not come to a new agreement by the time the previous CBA expired. At the time, Commissioner Rob Manfred called it a “defensive” measure meant to create urgency — and then his office did not schedule a negotiation session for 43 days.

From mid-January to late February, the sides met intermittently, with proposals on small parts of a would-be agreement exchanged now and then, neither sensing any give in the other nor conveying much urgency to do so before the last minute.

Then, in mid-February, MLB told the union that it was imposing a deadline of Feb. 28, arguing that was the last date the sides could agree to a deal and conduct a long enough spring training to avoid injury risk. The union never fully agreed with that assessment, and player frustration with what they saw as an artificial deadline continued through early Tuesday morning, when 16 hours of negotiations pushed well past midnight and made clear that the deadline wasn’t exactly firm.

When dawn broke on a new “deadline day,” the sides were maintaining something of a fragile detente. They knew what each side would concede in return for what. They knew what needed to be in a package for the other side to meet them halfway. That they broke off talks Tuesday morning was, in part, because the players didn’t want to rush a deal, didn’t want to find themselves hurried into something they didn’t have time to vet.

So that they broke apart injected new uncertainty into the situation, giving players time to scan social media and internalize outward perceptions of partial and not necessarily accurate reports about the deal. Both sides met with their constituents before talking again Tuesday morning. Maintaining momentum would require keeping everyone onboard with progress made overnight and with the urgency of getting a deal done Tuesday.

Talks were supposed to begin at 11 a.m., and both sides arrived about an hour before that to speak with their constituents. The union held a Zoom call with around 50 players, but an official familiar with the union’s plans said player representatives were on the phone with the negotiating team late into Monday night’s talks, too. At 1:30 p.m., representatives from MLB headed to the players’ side of the facility, where the union presented them with a proposal. MLB officials didn’t like it, prompting that statement and the announcement of a final offer. That offer — which was almost identical to the one MLB had on the table when the sides broke early Tuesday morning — was delivered to the union shortly before 4 p.m.

By 4:30, the players had unanimously rejected it, and lead negotiator Bruce Meyer called MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem to tell them they would not be taking it — an easy decision, according to multiple people in the room. A little after 5 p.m., Manfred announced that regular season games would be canceled.

The sides, in need of a break, are unlikely to talk again Wednesday. But every day they go without a deal now costs everyone money — and costs the sport much more.