So what replaces the hope that normally arrives with spring training — not to mention the first two series of the season, which Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled Tuesday — is raw disrespect and contempt for the people who pump the billions of dollars into this squabble in the first place: the fans.

“The concern about our fans is at the very top of our consideration list,” Manfred told reporters Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla., where negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players union collapsed.

There was no rimshot. Manfred somehow kept a straight face. And then he went on to say he had no idea when the next negotiating session would take place.

For the sport as a whole, canceling regular season games could be primarily characterized as risky if it wasn’t just flat-out stupid. Baseball has been called dead before, mostly after previous work stoppages — particularly the 1981 strike that split the season in two and the 1994-95 strike that caused the cancellation of the World Series. It has always proved resilient.

This lockout, and the detonation of who knows how many games, will test that quality and more because the sport doesn’t hold the same place in society it did all those decades ago. This is a perilous and precarious time. Someone should have recognized that, prioritized that, above all else.

Maybe the economic differences between MLB and the union are so significant that they couldn’t be bridged with nine consecutive days of negotiation in Florida or, shoot, 13 weeks since the owners locked out the players. The inner workings of the game’s salary structure — for instance, whether the best young players should be paid more earlier in their careers because owners have increasingly shown they won’t pay aging players at the rates they once did — matter to those who play the game and those who pay the players. Healthy economics are necessary for a healthy sport. That’s logical.

But what was needed here — not just over the past week but over the preceding years — was someone looking out for the sport as a whole, someone who cares deeply about the game itself but is simultaneously clearheaded enough to recognize its tenuous position in the American entertainment landscape. The negotiations are pedantic by nature, and there would never be a deal without people in the weeds. Still, someone should have been flying above them with a view from 40,000 feet, shouting the warning all the time, “Things don’t look great from up here!”

Manfred is not that person. He’s just not — not by position and not by personality. It’s not breaking news that we’re no longer in the times of a Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, times when a commissioner could rule with an iron fist, answering to nothing but his own judgment. Manfred has 30 bosses — the owners of his 30 franchises — and to some extent is hamstrung by their wishes.

But Tuesday was Manfred’s darkest day, and not just because he is the face of a management side that seems intent on breaking the union at whatever cost might come. This was a grave day, not just in the course of these negotiations but in the history of the sport. In the big picture, does it matter that Manfred laughed during his question-and-answer session with reporters, which was broadcast live on ESPN? Not really. But he’s missing the moment and its gravity, just as he missed the opportunity to get ahead of all of this months and even years ago.

This isn’t to say union chief Tony Clark is some sort of Churchill. He’s not. Indeed, it has felt as though new leadership on both sides has been warranted since 2016, when the owners won a decided victory over the players in the previous negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement. Therein lies some of the problem: The owners “won” that negotiation, the narrative goes, because the concessions they gave to players were about minor logistical concerns — days off and travel accommodations — and not about the game’s core economic issues.

A leader with the game’s long-term standing in mind wouldn’t be as interested in the “win” over the five years of the next CBA but in the health of the sport. There were nods to that in these negotiations — provisions for a pitch clock to speed up the pace of play, the elimination of defensive shifts, etc. But the tenor of both the sleeves-rolled-up discussions and the overarching rhetoric has always been that each side has to beat the other to move forward.

Given that tit-for-tat structure, there’s no room for the overall well-being of the game to be a guiding force. There’s no one to say: “This is what the best, most entertaining — and therefore most profitable — version of our game looks like. How do we get there?” Instead, it’s all competitive balance tax and arbitration bonus pool nonsense.

Baseball is a business, and that is undeniable not just to the 30 groups that own and run the teams but to the players whose dreams of playing in a big league uniform gradually transforms into a workaday job. Let’s not pretend otherwise.

But baseball is also an American institution, or at least was one. In a world in which its most loyal fans are dying off and the youngest generation has a bazillion other places to turn, creating a void — a baseball season when there is no baseball — shouldn’t have been an option. Maybe the owners don’t care about the lost games. They should care about a lost sport.

“The entertainment market today is different than 1994,” Manfred said Tuesday. “My deepest hope is that we get an agreement quickly, we’re back on the field, and we get back into that market and compete effectively.”