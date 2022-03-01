But first, Rodgers must decide what he’s going to do. The four-time league MVP for the Green Bay Packers has not said whether he intends to stay put, seek a trade or retire. Of the many quarterback dominoes that could fall leaguewide this offseason, that’s the biggest and perhaps the first.

“Obviously we’re planning for a lot of different scenarios,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. “But certainly once we kind of get the situation with Aaron figured out, then everything can kind of follow. So that’s kind of where we’re at.”

Other teams undoubtedly feel the same way. Trade speculation has persisted regarding Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection for the Seattle Seahawks. The Houston Texans could seek to trade Watson, the three-time Pro Bowler who did not play last season while facing allegations of sexual misconduct made by women in civil lawsuits.

The Indianapolis Colts could part with Carson Wentz only one season after obtaining him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard was noncommittal Tuesday. And the San Francisco 49ers could trade Jimmy Garoppolo and hand their quarterback job to Trey Lance entering his second NFL season.

But it’s Rodgers, 38, who draws the most attention. He has, after all, won the past two league MVP awards.

“There’s no new updates,” Gutekunst said Tuesday. “But I do think specifically with Aaron, I think he’s got a very tough process that he goes through to get himself ready to play every season. It’s a big commitment, and he’s done that for a long time. And it certainly shows in the results. I think he feels he needs to do that to play at the level he plays at. So I know that weighs on him. But I think he’s going through that now.”

The rift that existed between Rodgers and the team’s management last offseason seems to have been repaired. But the Packers suffered another postseason disappointment, losing in the NFC divisional playoff round to the 49ers, and now are facing a salary cap crunch. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is eligible for unrestricted free agency.

Gutekunst dismissed the uncertainty as “no different than every year.” But it’s not every year that a two-time defending league MVP might move on. Gutekunst called the Rodgers and Adams situations “completely different.” Yet Rodgers has said he does not want to be part of a rebuilding project. After an NFL Network report that the two sides are negotiating a revised contract to accommodate Rodgers’s possible return, Gutekunst called the financial considerations “part of the process.” He said he hopes for clarity by the mid-March opening of the NFL free agent market.

“I would hope so,” Gutekunst said. “Yeah, that’s obviously the start of the new league year. There’s a lot of decisions have to be made before that. So that would be helpful. I would think we would know something before then.”

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio remained vague Tuesday about Watson’s status, saying the team is “day-to-day” in planning around the quarterback’s future.

“Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization," Caserio said. "And we’re going to continue to do that here moving forward.”

A district court judge in Harris County, Tex., ruled Monday that Watson can be deposed in some of the civil cases against him. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, said the Harris County District Attorney will likely decide by April 1 whether Watson will be criminally charged. Watson has denied the allegations.

Watson has been the subject of trade rumors for months, even after the Texans placed him on the game-day inactive list on a weekly basis throughout the 2021 season. The NFL also is investigating the matter and could impose disciplinary measures. Watson has four years left on his contract with the Texans which includes a fully guaranteed $35 million salary for the 2022 season and a $20 million salary and $17 million roster bonus for the 2023 season that becomes fully guaranteed on March 22 of this year.

Ballard offered no guarantees Tuesday that Wentz will remain with the Colts, saying that the team is “still working through it.”

The Colts traded for Wentz last year in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and what became — based on Wentz’s playing time last season — a first-round choice this year. He has three years left on his contract, and if he’s still on the roster by March 19, his $22 million salary for the upcoming season becomes fully guaranteed.

“Ultimately, you’ve got to have a guy that you believe in, that you can win with,” Ballard said. “That will play some into it. But ultimately, we’ll make the decision that we think is best both in the short and the long term.”

Ballard said he visited with Wentz for an hour Tuesday morning and said the meeting was “really good.” But when pressed about whether the Colts’ staff believes Wentz can help the team win, Ballard’s indirect answer spoke volumes.