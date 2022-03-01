“We have to stand on sportsmanship,” Vincent said. “And that was universally in agreement there that the sportsmanship — what we should expect from the players, what we should expect from the coaches — that was really clear. But there were areas that we need to clean up.”
According to the league, those in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting believed that 56 of the 61 taunting penalties assessed leaguewide last season were correct and were examples, in their view, of on-field conduct that should continue to be penalized in the future.
“I think we fell into the same place,” Vincent said. “It was completely clear…. Pointing at your opponent, standing over top of him, going back towards the opponent’s sideline — those things are clear.”
Last season’s strict taunting enforcement resulted from the competition committee making that a point of emphasis for officiating crews. The rule was not new but enforcement of it toughened. That came, according to league officials and competition committee members, at the behest of coaches.
The enforcement drew criticism by some players, media members and fans. The NFL Players Association called for the point of emphasis to be removed. But the league didn’t budge and several coaches expressed their support for the strict enforcement of the existing rule.
“Celebrate with your teammates,” Vincent said Tuesday. “That was clear. All the coaches were clear on that. Don’t go back towards your opponent. Celebrate with your teammates.”