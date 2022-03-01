Story continues below advertisement

Holding up the process is the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, three veterans who have been speculated as possible trade candidates. Also uncertain is the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, whose time in San Francisco is likely over and could be yet another trade candidate.

Advertisement

“The [impending] free agents, those are clear cut,” Rivera said. “We’ve done a lot of work on those guys already. As far as the veterans that can potentially be traded, no, there is no clarity on that because again, everybody’s just waiting to hear what they have to say. What we hope is that we’ve said enough. I’ve talked with people in interviews, as far as the media is concerned, it’s just been put out there that we feel we have a lot to offer and we most certainly will be willing to discuss and talk and just listen to what people have to say, and would love to be able to get in some of those conversations just because we think it’s important.”

Landing an elite veteran would likely change the trajectory of the franchise, and mask many deficiencies elsewhere on the roster. But rarely do elite quarterbacks hit the open market in their prime, and this year’s second-tier market is especially thin. One name that has surfaced frequently is Mitchell Trubisky, the second overall pick in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Trubisky struggled as a rookie with the Bears, recording as many touchdowns (seven) as interceptions while going 4-8 as a starter. But in his second season with the club, he helped the Bears to an NFC North title.

Advertisement

He signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in 2020 to be Josh Allen’s backup. Though he saw limited playing time, Trubisky’s experience with the staff could make him intriguing to Washington; Rivera worked with Bills Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane in Carolina and has spoken with them often about their approach in rebuilding their roster.

Rivera believes the Commanders are built to succeed with either an elite quarterback or a second-tier veteran. But the former option would undoubtedly lead to an easier turnaround.

Story continues below advertisement

“A quarterback of that ability is a guy you win with and you win because of his abilities,” Rivera said. “To me, it's either looking at it, 'Hey, this is going to be easier to do,' or 'We've got to be better here in these specific areas.’ So whichever route we take, I just know that we're going to fortify the other parts here.”

Advertisement

Washington’s difficult decisions are compounded by the relatively weak quarterback class in this year’s draft. No clear leader has emerged among Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Wilson, Mississippi’s Matt Corral and North Carolina’s Sam Howell.

Rivera said he would be “comfortable” with starting a rookie immediately but indicated it wouldn’t be his preference.

Story continues below advertisement

“The big thing more than anything else and the reason I’d be comfortable with a rookie is just because of the players we have. We have a solid offensive line and we’ve got skilled players at the skill positions,” he said. “Would it be ideal? No, but I would be comfortable.”

Rivera believes Washington’s roster has a lot to offer veteran free agents, notably on offense with its offensive line and skill players. But after signing Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries in free agency, and drafting Dyami Brown, Washington’s receiving corps never came together as envisioned. Samuel was sidelined for nearly the entire season because of groin and hamstring injuries.

Advertisement

Rivera, though, is confident Samuel can provide a needed complement to Terry McLaurin and is hopeful Brown can develop in Year 2. He also spoke glowingly about veteran Cam Sims, a soon-to-be free agent.

Story continues below advertisement

Washington has a handful of players who hit the open market if not re-signed before mid-March. Atop the list is right guard Brandon Scherff, who appears headed for free agency after the team franchise-tagged him twice. But running back J.D. McKissic, safety Bobby McCain and wide receiver DeAndre Carter are all players Rivera expressed hope of retaining.

“We’ll be talking with their agents while we’re here, letting them know how we feel about them and what we’re looking at as far as they’re concerned, and we’ll go from there with those guys,” Rivera said.

The future of safety Landon Collins is also uncertain, largely because of his contract.

Advertisement

Collins currently has the largest cap charge on Washington’s roster for 2022, at $16.08 million. But his $11.5 million salary isn’t guaranteed, and if Washington chose to move on from him, it would save roughly $6.5 million in cap space.

Story continues below advertisement

Washington used him as more of a hybrid, drop-down safety in the latter half of last season, in part to fill a void at linebacker, where the team lost Jon Bostic to a season-ending injury and rookie Jamin Davis struggled to develop into an immediate impact player.

Rivera said he’d like to keep Collins if he returns in that role.

“Yeah, for what he does and playing that position, he can be a dynamic guy for us,” Rivera said. “He’s a guy that made an impact when he played that position.”

The looming decisions also extend to Rivera’s staff. The team’s head athletic trainer, Ryan Vermillion, and one of its assistant athletic trainers, Doug Quon, have been on administrative leave since October because of a DEA investigation. Rivera said the team has interviewed four candidates to fill Vermillion’s role and all four have NFL experience. Two of them are currently in the college ranks.