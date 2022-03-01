It also would have immediate effect on the speedskating world championships set to begin Thursday in Norway.

No athletes from Russia or Belarus, a Russian ally, “shall be invited or allowed to participate” in events until further notice, the ISU said, announcing a move that comes a day after similar sanctions were placed on soccer and ice hockey and after the International Olympic Committee recommended barring Russian athletes from sporting events..

“The ISU Council reiterates its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and country,” it said.

The world governing body for volleyball moved the men’s world championships, set for Aug. 26-Sept. 11, from Moscow and group matches from several of the country’s cities that had been scheduled to hold group matches.

“Following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, the FIVB remains gravely concerned by the escalating situation and for the safety of the people of Ukraine,” the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball said.

“The FIVB Board of Administration has come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and stage the world championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.”

In other sports, officials of the Paralympic Games, scheduled to begin Friday in Beijing, plan to meet Wednesday to discuss the matter. Russian athletes compete in the Olympics under the “Russian Olympic Committee” name as punishment for the country’s widespread doping of athletes. In the Paralympics, they compete as the “Russian Federation.” “Wednesday is the earliest this meeting can take place with board members in transit coming to Beijing from around world,” the IPC told Reuters in a statement.

FINA, the governing body of swimming, has not followed the IOC’s recommendation and will allow swimmers from Russia and Belarus to compete “as neutrals … under the FINA flag and with the FINA anthem.”

FINA did, however, retract a 2014 federation honor to Putin.

The Badminton World Federation followed suit, allowing athletes to compete under a neutral banner.

The International Ski Federation’s council voted unanimously Tuesday to follow the IOC’s recommendation and to “not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials,” it said in a statement.

That follows the Norwegian Ski Federation’s decision to block those athletes from upcoming World Cup events in its country.

“The FIS Council does not take the decision lightly not to allow any athlete to participate in any competition and is only doing so in accordance with the FIS Statues, which states ‘FIS shall conduct its activities in a politically neutral manner’, which is a cornerstone of the FIS values adopted by its 140 member nations,” FIS said in announcing its decision.

It went on to ask national ski associations to “support” athletes who were preparing to compete “as they travel back to their homes and for the full support of the international ski community during these difficult times.”