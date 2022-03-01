The decision by the International Skating Union, which governs the sport worldwide, affects the figure skating world championships later this month, with Olympic gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova and Kamila Valieva previously expected to compete in the Montpellier, France, event. Valieva, the 15-year-old who finished out of the running for a medal in the Olympics free skate, had been allowed to skate while her appeal of a positive drug test is considered.

It also would have immediate effect on the speedskating world championships set to begin Thursday in Norway.

No athletes from Russia or Belarus, a Russian ally, “shall be invited or allowed to participate” in events until further notice, the ISU said, announcing a move that comes a day after similar sanctions were placed on soccer and ice hockey and after the International Olympic Committee recommended barring Russian athletes from sporting events.

“The ISU Council reiterates its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and country,” it said.

World Athletics, which governs track and field, cross-country running, race walking, mountain running and ultra running, imposed sanctions Tuesday, with its council announcing that “all athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus will be excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future, with immediate effect.”

Included in the upcoming events are the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22, and the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat22, which begin Friday in Oman. It also agreed to consider further measures at its scheduled meeting next week. The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015 because of doping violations and is not currently eligible to host World Athletics events or send teams to international championships.

“Anyone who knows me will understand that imposing sanctions on athletes because of the actions of their government goes against the grain," Sebastian Coe, the World Athletics president, said. "I have railed against the practice of politicians targeting athletes and sport to make political points when other sectors continue about their business. This is different as governments, business and other international organizations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia across all sectors. Sport has to step up and join these efforts to end this war and restore peace. We cannot and should not sit this one out.”

The world governing body for volleyball took action, as well, moving the men’s world championships, set for Aug. 26-Sept. 11. The championship was to have been played in Moscow, with group matches in several cities around the country.

“Following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, the FIVB remains gravely concerned by the escalating situation and for the safety of the people of Ukraine,” the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball said.

“The FIVB Board of Administration has come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and stage the world championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.”

In other sports, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Athletes’ Advisory Council called Tuesday on the IOC to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes entirely from international competition, including the Paralympic Games that begin Friday in Beijing.

Russian athletes compete in the Olympics under the “Russian Olympic Committee” name as punishment for the country’s widespread doping of athletes. In the Paralympics, they compete as the “Russian Federation.”

In an email to The Washington Post, Paralympic Games officials said they planned to meet Wednesday to discuss the matter. “Wednesday is the earliest this meeting can take place with board members in transit coming to Beijing from around world,” the International Paralympic Committee told Reuters in a statement

FINA, the governing body of swimming, has not followed the IOC’s recommendation and will allow swimmers from Russia and Belarus to compete “as neutrals … under the FINA flag and with the FINA anthem.”

FINA did, however, retract a 2014 federation honor to Putin.

The Badminton World Federation followed suit, refusing to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete and canceling its events in those countries. It is, however, allowing Russian players to compete in two Para badminton tournaments in Spain this week because the athletes are already on site.

The International Ski Federation’s council voted unanimously Tuesday to follow the IOC’s recommendation and to “not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials,” it said in a statement.

That follows the Norwegian Ski Federation’s decision to block those athletes from upcoming World Cup events in its country.

“The FIS Council does not take the decision lightly not to allow any athlete to participate in any competition and is only doing so in accordance with the FIS Statues, which states ‘FIS shall conduct its activities in a politically neutral manner’, which is a cornerstone of the FIS values adopted by its 140 member nations,” FIS said in announcing its decision.