Oshie would have one good day, but that was followed up by three to four really bad days. That cycle repeated itself for weeks, until he finally was able to hit the ice in a consistent manner for the past two weeks. He credited his wife, Lauren, for helping him through the rough patch.

“The last month was pretty rough for me personally, more so the first three weeks,” Oshie said. “ … thankfully we got great trainers, doctors and coaches, management everyone just came together to find a way to get me back on the ice and we did it.”

Oshie’s first game back was Thursday — a 4-1 Capitals loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. He smiled throughout his postgame media availability. He knew he shouldn’t — his team had suffered an ugly defeat — but he just couldn’t help it.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Oshie said Thursday night. “I shouldn’t be smiling after that type of loss, but I’m just so happy to be back with the guys, back in the room and be on the ice battling again.”

The nature of Oshie’s latest ailment, suffered in mid-January, was not disclosed by player or team. But Oshie said it was something he’s been dealing with for a bit now. He said he left Washington’s Jan. 15 game early after something didn’t feel right and “everything kind of went the wrong way.”

Oshie said he felt a little tired during his return on Thursday, since he hadn’t played in a full game in so long. He felt like his timing and reach were better than anticipated, though. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said there are no minutes restriction on Oshie moving forward.

Oshie reaped the rewards of his hard work to get back on the ice Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. He scored his first goal since Jan. 10 and his first power play goal since the Capitals’ season opener. Oshie now has six goals and eight assists in 21 games this season.

Washington’s next game is Thursday against Carolina.

“Just thankful that I’m back on the ice,” Oshie said.

Oshie has been through a plethora of ailments this season, after also ending the 2020-21 campaign with a “little tweak” to his midsection. That didn’t require surgery but caused him to miss postseason games.

Oshie broke his right foot when he blocked a shot on Oct. 27 and had to wear a boot for a few weeks. He returned to the lineup on Nov. 20 against San Jose, but that return was short-lived.

He suffered an upper-body injury against the Sharks and landed on injured reserve again until early December. Two weeks later, though, Oshie then was placed on the league’s coronavirus list and immediately got the flu right after that, sidelining him once again. After he recovered from illness he played in a two games before his latest ailment.

“It’s been real frustrating,” Oshie said. “Bunch of things that were really kind of out of my control … I’ve never had a year like this.”

Absences, other injuries piling up

Vitek Vanecek, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov took maintenance days and did not practice Tuesday, according to the team. Joe Snively also did not practice after a lingering upper-body injury caught up to him, Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said.