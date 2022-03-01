Police in San Jose said Tuesday that former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was booked the day before on a charge of attempted murder. Velasquez was arrested Monday in connection with the alleged shooting of an unidentified man.

Velasquez, 39, was booked into the Santa Clara County jail, where records showed he is being held without bail. He has a court date set for Wednesday.

The man was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. San Jose police released few other details about the alleged shooting.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time,” SJPD stated.

A native of California, Velasquez reportedly trains and coaches at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose located less than five miles from where the shooting was said to have taken place.

Velasquez held the UFC heavyweight belt twice, once in 2011 and again from 2012 to 2015. He first won the crown with a victory by technical knockout over Brock Lesnar at UFC 121.

Following his most recent UFC fight, a quick knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in February 2019 that dropped Velasquez’s record to 14-3, he went into pro wrestling. Velasquez has appeared in WWE events between stints with a Mexico City-based promotion, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.