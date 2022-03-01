The Spirit won its first National Women’s Soccer League title in November and the Thorns claimed both the NWSL’s preseason Challenge Cup and the Shield (most regular season points).

English club Chelsea, the Women’s Super League champion, is also slated to participate, one person said. The fourth entry has not been finalized, but from the top leagues in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the prime candidates.

The Spirit and the tournament organizer, Relevent Sports Group, said they did not want to comment. Portland did not respond to messages.

Portland hosted the tournament last summer at Providence Park, winning the title by defeating France’s Olympique Lyonnais, 1-0. FC Barcelona and the Houston Dash were the other entries.

Lyonnais prevailed in 2019 in Cary, N.C., besting the North Carolina Courage, which won the 2018 crown in Miami by defeating that French side. Manchester City participated in those first two years, and Atletico Madrid and PSG played once.

The tournament did not take place in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The WICC falls deep in the NWSL’s regular season and near the end of the European preseason, providing U.S. teams with an advantage in fitness and form.

Featuring seven U.S. national team players, the Spirit is among the favorites entering the 10th NWSL season. Portland has won the league championship twice and finished second once but hasn’t advanced to the final since 2018.

The NWSL will begin competition with the Challenge Cup, March 18-May 7, followed by the start of the 22-game regular season in May. (The schedule is being finalized.)