The Elkassems are competitive, though they usually swim different events, with Samir racing longer distances (he placed third in the 500 freestyle) and Nassim competing as a sprinter (third in the 100 butterfly, fourth in the 100 backstroke).

“We’re competitive and supportive at the same time,” Nasim said, adding that their times are closest together in the 200 freestyle.

Saturday was no anomaly for the twins, who have long been at their best in relays. At 10 years old, the brothers anchored a 200-yard medley relay (in long-course meters) that set a national age record.

“Then, when we were 8, we set a team record and we got the same exact time, in the 25 fly,” Samir said. “It was just really funny that we tied for the record and we’re twins.”

Wrestling

It has been an eventful senior year for Churchill’s Jaden Selby.

In the fall, he led the Bulldogs’ football team as its quarterback, throwing for more than 2,000 yards. In the winter, he jumped out to a 36-1 record on the wrestling mat, and Saturday he secured the 170-pound 4A West regional title ahead of this weekend’s individual state championships.

“Sometimes when you get an athlete that has a high level of success, they kind of seem like they’re better than other people. In no way does he conduct himself like that,” Coach Tim Lowe said. “He’s just fun to be around.”

Selby is among nine Churchill wrestlers who placed at regionals, which were held Saturday at Quince Orchard. He joined fellow seniors Ethan Nasvaderani (120) and Ayo Tobun (160) along with sophomore Charlie Trenkamp (195) as regional champs.

When these wrestlers take the mat at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on Friday and Saturday to compete for individual state titles, it’ll mark the end of a season in which a senior-heavy Churchill team went 21-2 and was one of three Montgomery County schools represented at the Maryland dual meet championships last month.

Selby and Nasvaderani have served as team captains, and Lowe has been particularly impressed with their abilities to lead.

“Those guys have sort of set the pace,” Lowe said. “It’s just so rewarding to watch them get an opportunity to finish off.”

— Shane Connuck

Hockey

Going into the Maryland Student Hockey League girls’ final Friday, Howard County and North Eastern were preparing for a tough, close game. But maybe they weren’t prepared for a double-overtime battle that would be the second-longest game in league history.

Just 21 seconds into the second overtime, North Eastern scored to secure the MSHL championship and a 3-2 victory.

“Everybody knew it was going to be a tough game. Everybody knew it was going to be a very close game. Nobody could have fathomed that it was going to go to double overtime,” said Howard County Coach David Ditch, whose team had handed North Eastern its only conference loss.

The MSHL girls’ league was established in 2019 and consists of co-op teams from different conferences. The Howard County team joined the league last year. Despite the loss in the final, Ditch said he is proud of his team and the growth he has seen over the past two years.

Howard County was led by senior captain Toni Smith, whom Ditch calls the “anchor” of the team. Smith also plays for the River Hill varsity squad.

“I think she remained positive, and that kind of shows to the other kids,” Ditch said. “If you were to have a captain who would be banging their stick or getting mad or crying and everything like that, that would kind of proliferate through the rest of the team. She leads a lot through example of her character and her positiveness to the rest of the players.”

Indoor track and field

Local runners took home several crowns during the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational, a national competition in New York on Saturday.

Archbishop Carroll freshman Jasmine Sharps had a chance to showcase her speed in the 60-meter dash, finishing in 7.76 seconds, while St. John’s junior Takiya Henson came in just behind at 7.82. D.C.-area teams dominated the girls’ 4x200 relay, with St. John’s winning in 1:40.77 and Carroll taking second in 1:44.41. The 4x800 was a similar story, but this time another local team came out on top — Paul VI in 10:13.48.

On the boys’ side, Carroll’s Nyckoles Harbor, a junior, tied Carter Cukerstein of Shenendehowa (N.Y.) for first in the 60-meter dash (6.71 seconds). Carroll junior Antwan James took home the 60 hurdles crown. St. John’s senior Joshua Thompson took first in the long jump with an impressive mark of 22 feet 4.75 inches, more than nine inches better than his win at the D.C. State Athletic Association meet Feb. 20.