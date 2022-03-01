But Tuesday night, in a 116-113 win over the Detroit Pistons, what once worked for the Wizards required some freestyling. With his team up two points with 4:10 to play, Kuzma missed his three. Caldwell-Pope then missed a shot with the score tied about a minute later.

What did work for Washington (28-33) was being aggressive and driving to the rim. The Wizards retook the lead for good when Kuzma drew a foul and hit both free throws with 3:18 to play. They cemented it with a layup from Caldwell-Pope that Thomas Bryant followed with a dunk so ferocious that it got the paltry crowd on its feet and miming raising the roof in unison with the backup center. It felt like an expression of relief as much as genuine encouragement.

If Washington is to rack up wins for the rest of what remains of this season, this is how it will have to be done: with purpose and a healthy dose of creativity.

By now, the initial shock of the trade deadline shake-up has passed, even though the hypothetical jewel of those moves, Kristaps Porzingis, has yet to play for Washington, remains day-to-day and is only participating in one-on-one drills at practice, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. The Wizards brought back point guard Tomas Satoransky on Monday to bolster their depth. They will need Satoransky, Bryant, Ish Smith, Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija to produce off the bench as Kuzma shoulders the load.

Washington spent too much time waffling Tuesday, trading runs with the Pistons as Jerami Grant (26 points) and Cade Cunningham (20 points) erupted. It lost a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter after relaxing on defense as Grant stayed sharp.

Kuzma led the Wizards with 21 points and nine rebounds. Bryant had 16 points and six rebounds. All five starters were in double figures, and that still wasn’t enough to take full control — the downtrodden Pistons (15-47) had a chance to tie with 15.6 seconds remaining. Washington held them off with cohesive three-point defense.

Here’s what else you need to know from Tuesday’s game:

Satoransky returns

In his third game at Capital One Arena this season, Satoransky finally donned the home team’s jersey.

The Czech point guard returned to Washington three seasons after the franchise let him go in a sign-and-trade deal with Chicago. Signing the 30-year-old was mutually beneficial: Satoransky struggled this season in 32 rocky games with New Orleans and just one with San Antonio before the Spurs bought out his contract. It just so happened that one game was a double-overtime win over the Wizards on Friday, at which point rumors were already swirling about Satoransky’s reunion with the franchise that drafted him all the way back in 2012.

In return, Washington gets a 6-foot-7 stopgap point guard whom it trusts to help reduce Raul Neto’s and Smith’s heavy minutes. Satoransky averaged 6.6 points and 3.7 assists in three seasons with the Wizards from 2016 to 2019, his first three in the NBA after a stretch overseas.

Smith and Satoransky have circled each other before — the Wizards signed Smith and Isaiah Thomas in 2019 to help blunt Satoransky’s departure — but have never played together. The only Wizard on the court Tuesday whom Satoransky has shared a locker room with is Bryant.

The Czech spent most of his 14 minutes at shooting guard and had four points, three rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist.

Avdija exits