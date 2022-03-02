“At the beginning of the year, I would say we’re legit contender … now we’re at the low level of that next level of [contending] teams,” MacLellan said. “We need to improve. We need to get back to where we were.”

Washington, which has lost three straight, faces the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

“The team game sort of got out of sync with guys going in and out of the lineup, lineups changing and then we kind of lost our rhythm, lost our way,” MacLellan said, referencing Washington’s myriad injury woes. “I think there’s a number of different things that have gone on.”

MacLellan said that in recent years, the Capitals have slightly overpaid at the deadline to add depth pieces they felt could fuel deep postseason runs. But he expressed skepticism that this group had the potential to pull that off, and also said Washington is not inclined to trade its prospects.

“It really has to make sense,” MacLellan said of making big additions at the deadline.

Even one of Washington’s most glaring concerns, goaltending, appears likely to remain unaddressed. Washington has this season relied on Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek, a tandem that MacLellan described Wednesday as “two inexperienced goalies.”

Both have shown flashes, but MacLellan acknowledged they have looked fairly average during 5-on-5 play.

“The concerning thing for me is sometimes the goals, the timing of the goals, game-situation goals that some veteran guys would tighten it up and make that save,” MacLellan said. “It’s not the overall save percentage, it’s when and how the goals happen. That’s another thing that can zap momentum from your team and you’re digging a hole and you got to dig out of it.”

MacLellan said Washington has already reached out to other teams about goaltenders this season and did not wait for the deadline.

“It’s got to be an obvious upgrade for us for it to make sense [to get another goaltender] or otherwise we go with our guys,” MacLellan said. “Is this going to get us over a hump on the goaltending side? I don’t know if there’s that many guys that are out that are quality, you know, there might be one or two.”

MacLellan’s comments came amid a news-filled day for the Capitals.

MacLellan said winger Carl Hagelin, who was hit in the eye with a stick late in Tuesday’s practice, would be out for an extended period. Hagelin had surgery for what MacLellan deemed as a “serious” eye injury and was set to see another doctor Wednesday.

“The vision part is the biggest concern,” MacLellan said. “We were really worried [Tuesday] night. I don't know, it's sort of positive news that the examination went in the right direction. But it's still to be determined on what the next steps are and what effect it'll have on him.”

Hagelin, 33, played in 53 games this season for Washington and tallied three goals and 11 assists. Hagelin’s four-year, $11 million deal is set to expire after the 2022-23 season.

With Hagelin out, it opens the door for Anthony Mantha to make his possible return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

Neither Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette nor MacLellan ruled out Mantha for Thursday’s game against Carolina. Mantha had left shoulder surgery in early November. Monday was the first day he was cleared for contact.

MacLellan said financially, Washington would be able to make Mantha’s $5.7 million salary cap hit work if Mantha was activated for Thursday’s game.

Mantha was set to meet with doctors and trainers Wednesday afternoon to see if he would be cleared.

“He’s looking better every day … he’s had another good practice and he’s looked really strong out there,” Laviolette said.

Additionally, rookie Joe Snively, who is dealing with a lingering upper-body injury, remains out and is considered week-to-week. The 26-year-old has four goals and three assists in 12 career NHL games.

Samsonov also left Wednesday’s practice early after taking a shot up high.

The Capitals said Samsonov was still being evaluated after practice and had no further updates. A similar incident with occurred Saturday during warm-ups in Philadelphia. Samsonov took a puck up high, went to the locker room in pain, was subsequently cleared and started the game as scheduled.