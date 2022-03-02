“You always want to have that next-shot mentality, whether it’s a save or if you let it in,” Nunes said. “But can’t lie, making those saves, it helps build the confidence for sure and play a little more aggressively and just start flying around, turn off your mind and let your body take over.”

The save led to a rush in the other direction following Nunes’s pass triggering a successful clear, and Cavaliers attackman Matt Moore gathered a feed from midfielder Grayson Sallade before scoring the game’s first goal, beating Syracuse’s Bobby Gavin.

The sequence was just the beginning to the most memorable performance of Nunes’s budding career, finishing with 15 saves and a save percentage of 57.7 to spark a 20-11 victory over an opponent that dealt the two-time reigning national champions a pair of losses last year.

Virginia, ranked No. 2 by Inside Lacrosse and in the USILA poll, is undefeated this season (4-0) heading into Saturday’s game against visiting Johns Hopkins.

“It’s definitely something where you look and you get chills when he makes a big play,” Moore said of Nunes. “He’s very demanding. On the clear he knows what he’s doing. He’s very confident. He’s taking shots every day after practice, so I think it’s just the confidence everyone has in him.”

Nunes arrived in Charlottesville as the top-rated goalie prospect in the country, a standing all the more noteworthy given he grew up playing in The Woodlands, Tex., outside Houston, where the sport’s popularity pales in comparison to lacrosse hotbeds such as Central and Upstate New York or the Washington-Baltimore corridor.

In addition to managing outsized expectations, Nunes faced a preseason competition for the starting job against Gavin, who had been the backup to Alex Rode, the starter on each of Virginia’s national championship teams. When Nunes was named the starter, Gavin elected to transfer to Syracuse.

Nunes and Rode, meantime, also are linked as freshmen to have started at goalie at Virginia under Coach Lars Tiffany, who directed the Cavaliers to NCAA titles last season and in 2019. The NCAA did not hold a tournament in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re blown away by his poise and his appreciation for the history of the game and his appreciation of the history of Virginia lacrosse goalies,” Tiffany said. “The poise in the big moments, this was unique. This was the first time he’s been in an ACC game, for him to rise like that, every week we start realizing we have a really, really good goalie behind us.”

Ascending to such heights continues a journey at the position for Nunes that began almost by accident when he was a third-grader playing defenseman on a team of mostly fifth- and sixth-graders.

During a game that year, the starting goalie forgot to bring his protective cup, so Nunes was pressed into service in the cage. He’s been commanding attention as a goalie ever since after taking up the sport because he, as a youth football player since age 5, needed a diversion in the spring and found baseball to be too slow.

The creativity and physical demands of lacrosse instantly peaked Nunes’s interest, and he frequently would watch games on television with his father, who although he did not play had become friends with members of the lacrosse team when he attended Springfield College.

After vaulting to the top of national recruiting lists as a senior in high school, Nunes decided on Virginia over other programs with storied histories in part because playing for the Cavaliers provided the clearest path to winning a national championship.

Virginia has back its top three goal scorers from last season’s prolific offense as well as perhaps the most skilled close defense unit in the country led by redshirt junior Cade Saustad, another Texas native, and sophomore Cole Kastner.

Advertisement

The veterans on the team were quick to welcome Nunes into the fold, with senior attackman Paul Rodriguez texting him during his first day on campus. Later that afternoon Nunes was taking shots from Rodriguez and attackman Connor Shellenberger, who led the Cavaliers in points (79) last year.