“What we have decided upon is the harshest possible punishment we can hand down within our constitution and the current IPC rules,” IPC President Andrew Parsons said in a statement. “In deciding what actions the IPC should take, it was fundamental that we worked within the framework of our new constitution to remain politically neutral and within the IPC Handbook, the rules and regulations that govern the Paralympic Movement.”
Sarah Hirschland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, told Team USA athletes that “while we can empathize with the difficulty of this decision and the IPC’s desire to protect the athletes’ rights to compete, we are disappointed in this outcome as it excuses Russia’s disregard for not only the Olympic truce, but also for the victims of a senseless war.”
She went on to remind athletes and officials of the mental health, security and travel resources available to them onsite.
Russian athletes previously were to compete as the Russian Paralympic Committee, just as Russian athletes in the Olympics compete for the Russian Olympic Committee in punishment for the 2014 state-sponsored doping scandal. They competed under a neutral flag for the same reason in the 2018 PyeongChang Games.
Earlier this week, athletes from Ukraine and other countries had called on the International Olympic Committee and IPC to suspend Russia and Belarus and bar their athletes from competition.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, supported by Belarus, is a clear breach of the Olympic and Paralympic Charters — a breach that must be met with strong sanctions,” the athletes said in a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach and Parsons.
Ukrainian athletes are expected to compete in biathlon and cross-country skiing in the Paralympics.
The Paralympics is an international competition for disabled athletes that is held after the Olympics in the host city.