Georgetown (6-22) has not won since Dec. 15, beating Howard, 85-73.

“As a university with high standards and expectations for both academic and athletic excellence, we all share the disappointment of a difficult season,” Reed said.

“In this ever evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing, and we are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

Following Sunday’s 86-77 loss to 18th-ranked Connecticut, Ewing, whose career record with the Hoyas is 68-81, addressed his future for the first time, indicating he hoped he would be given the opportunity to be back next season.

Ewing took over as coach in 2017-18 and has had one winning season. The highlight was a storybook run to the Big East tournament title last season when the Hoyas won four games in as many days as the No. 8 seed, dismantling second seed Creighton in the championship game, 73-48.

“Coach Ewing’s dedication as well as his success at last year’s Big East tournament is a testament to his leadership,” Reed said. “This gives us confidence that he can strengthen our program going forward.”

This season, Georgetown is in serious jeopardy of finishing without a Big East victory, a stunning development for a program that was a powerhouse during the original incarnation of the conference during the 1980s and made three appearances in the Final Four over four seasons, winning the NCAA title in 1984.

Ewing was the centerpiece of those teams under late legendary coach and program architect John Thompson Jr., whose legacy has included the last three coaches at Georgetown.

Georgetown President John J. DeGioia, a longtime confidant of Thompson Jr., announced the hiring of Ewing on the heels of parting ways with John Thompson III after consecutive losing seasons. The son of Thompson Jr. had 11 straight winning seasons before that skid, including directing the Hoyas to the Final Four in 2007.

Thompson III’s career record at Georgetown was 278-151 and included three regular season championships and one Big East tournament title.

The only other coach of the Hoyas since Thompson Jr.’s reign ended was immediate successor Craig Esherick, a longtime assistant who was dismissed in 2004 with a career record of 103-74.

Ewing became Hoyas coach after 15 years as an NBA assistant but with no prior college coaching experience.

Attracting top-level talent has proved to be a major hurdle, with freshman guard Aminu Mohammed’s arrival this season among the few high profile additions under Ewing. Other notable players such as Mac McClung, James Akinjo and Qudus Wahab transferred.

Enthusiasm from the fan base also has been waning based on declining attendance figures. The final home game this season against the Huskies included an announced crowd of 7,114 at Capital One Arena, which has a capacity of more than 20,000.