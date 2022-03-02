The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3qXOyx7atO — Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) March 2, 2022

A cause of death was not immediately provided. Brubaker-Cole had revealed Monday that an unidentified student had died in an on-campus residence and that, according to police, there was “no ongoing safety threat to those on campus.”

The Stanford administrators hailed Meyer as “extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world.”

Noting the availability of support resources to those on campus affected by Meyer’s death, they stated: “We can all help by checking in on friends and loved ones. Be caring to yourselves and one another. We will grieve this great loss together, and we will be here for each other.”

In Stanford’s 2019 triumph, Meyer made a pair of saves during a shootout to lead her squad to a 5-4 win over North Carolina after a scoreless draw through regulation and overtime. She drew national attention for a demonstrative celebration after her second save.

When an ESPN Twitter post on the save several months later drew some disparaging comments, Meyer tweeted: “Some tough replies under this one … but if you told my 9-year-old-gk self that ESPNFC would show a SAVE SHE MADE? I think she’d find a way to get over a few mean comments. girl power forever.”

some tough replies under this one...

but if you told my 9-year-old-gk self that ESPNFC would show a SAVE SHE MADE? i think she’d find a way to get over a few mean comments. girl power forever.



ᵃˡˢᵒ ᵗʰᵉ ᶜᵒᵐᵐᵉⁿᵗˢ ᵃʳᵉⁿᵗ ᵉᵛᵉⁿ ᵗʰᵃᵗ ᶜʳᵉᵃᵗⁱᵛᵉ https://t.co/yNcFMVZXrs — katie meyer (@kdmeyer19) April 5, 2020

A redshirt junior last season, Meyer helped the Cardinal reach the NCAA tournament for the 23rd time in the past 24 years. She notched a 13-6-1 record in 20 games, and her goals against average of 0.91 was fifth in the Pac-12.

Before embarking on her Stanford career, Meyer competed on the U.S. under-16 national team, and she participated in domestic camps with the U17 and U18 teams. Per her school bio, she was born in Burbank, Calif., and went to high school in nearby Thousand Oaks, where she graduated second in her class. In addition to her parents, Meyer leaves behind an older sister and a younger sister.

The tragic news sparked an outpouring of emotion and tributes from the soccer community. The National Women’s Soccer League offered its “deepest condolences,” and U.S. Soccer stated, “The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer.”

“Your amazing heart & smile will be missed,” tweeted Lauren Sesselmann, an Olympic medal-winning former member of the Canadian national team.

Before a preseason match Wednesday, members of the NWSL’s Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current gathered together at the center circle to share a moment honoring Meyer.

“Katie was a legend on and off the field, she was a leader, and her infectious energy and smile carried over into everything she did,” the Stanford women’s basketball team, which described Meyer as “one of our biggest supporters,” said in a statement.