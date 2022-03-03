“I was going to say it probably is THE most competitive,” Big Ten analyst Christy Winters-Scott said. “When you’re talking the sustained level of excellence of the Big Ten this year, even though they were slow out of the gate — the ACC-Big Ten challenge didn’t go really well.

“Even with the teams dropping some games early on, now everyone is fully healthy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Here are some things to watch this week in Indianapolis:

Star Power

Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark is a national player of the year candidate after leading the nation in scoring (27.5) and assists per game (8.3). She has become the darling of college basketball with her Steph Curry-type game, with both LeBron James and Kevin Durant talking about her skills. Clark was named Big Ten player of the year by both the media and coaches

Advertisement

“Caitlin Clark is one of my hashtag ticket-selling players,” analyst Debbie Antonelli said. “She’s just unbelievable. That’s been amazing watching what she’s been able to do.

“Is Caitlin capable of carrying a team deep into March like we’ve seen Jackie Stiles do at Missouri State or Sheryl Swoopes at Texas Tech in 1993?”

Story continues below advertisement

Michigan forward Naz Hillmon ranks 12th in the country with 21.1 points per game and her 9.4 rebounds per game ranks fourth in the Big Ten. The 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year is expected to be a high first-round pick in the WNBA draft in April.

Those are the two biggest stars heading into the tournament.

Who else?

The conference is plenty deep with upper-echelon players who don’t receive the national love that Clark and Hillmon garner.

Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon has been a pleasant surprise with 19.4 points per game. Michigan State’s Nia Clouden and her 20.4 points per game is also underrated despite being the second-leading scorer in school history. Ohio State also has Maryland transfer Taylor Mikesell and her 19.1 points per game. Northwestern’s Veronica Burton was just named defensive player of the year for the third straight season and averaged 17.5 points per game. Indiana’s Grace Berger is 11th in Big Ten scoring with 16.4 points per game.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Maryland’s starting lineup of Ashley Owusu, Diamond Miller, Angel Reese, Chloe Bibby and Katie Benzan were all voted to all-Big Ten teams.

How to win?

The Big Ten has three teams ranked in the top 10 in scoring offense in the nation and two more in the top 40. So what is the key to wining the title? Antonelli and Winters-Scott had different perspectives.

“Maryland is probably one of the better defensive teams at the top, so it has nothing to do with defense,” Antonelli said. “It has to do with making shots for three straight days.

“Can you make enough shots because the Big Ten is an offensive league, and so you’re going to have to score. You have to hit open shots. You have to move the ball and you’re going to have to go score in transition.”

Story continues below advertisement

Winters-Scott knows this is an offensive league and believes, because of that, the best defense will win it all.

Advertisement

“It's anybody's trophy, it's anybody's title,” Winters-Scott said. “I think the team that plays the best defense, obviously you have to make shots, but I think what we've seen trending in the Big Ten is how well are you defending people. We know that there are high-powered offensive teams like Ohio State, Maryland, Iowa. These teams get up and down and they can get many, many buckets.

“These teams can flat out score, but at the end of the day, at the end of this tournament, it’s going to be who got the stops. We know you can get me a bucket, but who can get me a stop?”

Terrifying Terps?

Maryland did not get at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title for the first time in four seasons. This was just the second season since they joined the conference in 2014-15 that the Terps haven’t had a piece of the regular season championship. There were injuries, covid issues, the emotional passing of Coach Brenda Frese’s dad and off years by key players. Owusu and Miller both earned all-conference honors, but also dealt with injuries and their upward career trajectories plateaued a bit.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

However, this is still a team that has seven losses and each came against a team currently ranked in the top 14. If Miller and Owusu, the reigning tournament co-MVPs, can get back to form, that’s like adding a pair of all-American caliber players to a team that won nine of its last 10 games, including victories over Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana.

“I don’t think it’s one person for them,” Antonelli said. “I think they have to all collectively be clicking at the same time. And because they haven’t been healthy all year, they really haven’t hit their stride yet. So, the bright side or the other side of that is that, hey, what if we put it all together? Look what we can do. Look what we’ve been capable of doing in the past.