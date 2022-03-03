The reaction at Capital One Arena was a warm embrace, boisterous chants of “Ovi! Ovi! Ovi!” that hadn’t been heard in these parts for a while. The goal was the Capitals’ third of a 4-0 win over the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes on Thursday night, ending a three-game losing streak overall and a six-game skid on home ice.

The Capitals (29-18-9) have looked lost for much of 2022, their play so inconsistent that General Manager Brian MacLellan said Wednesday that he was unlikely to make a major move ahead of the March 21 trade deadline. It was unclear whether Thursday’s win would change his mind, but it certainly could change the direction of his team.

“It was a struggling month,” Ovechkin said on the ESPN Plus broadcast. (The Capitals did not make him available to local reporters.) “We just want to turn the page and start over. Today was a huge game. ... You can see the effort from everybody.”

The Capitals looked engaged from the moment the puck dropped, a step faster than Carolina (37-12-5) all night.

Vitek Vanecek, making his first start in more than a month, stopped all 36 shots the Hurricanes sent his way. The Czech goaltender again appears to be making his case for Washington’s No. 1 job even as trade speculation heats up.

Evgeny Kuznetsov started the scoring for Washington with 1:27 left in the opening period, delivering a slick wrist shot from the left circle on a five-on-three power play. It was the first of two goals against Carolina’s top-ranked penalty kill.

“We came out the right way and got ourselves the lead and just built on it from there,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “They gave a pretty good push in the third period, but that’s when we blocked some shots and Vitek made some big saves.”

Martin Fehervary doubled Washington’s lead at 8:30 of the second period by beating Andersen from the slot after a nifty pass from Conor Sheary. It was the rookie defenseman’s fourth goal. Ovechkin’s goal came at 15:05 of the second, his 33rd of the season. It left him three behind Jaromir Jagr (766) for the third most in NHL history.

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov produced the final goal with a blast from the point that deflected off a Carolina stick and past Andersen with 58 seconds remaining.

The game also featured the return of winger Anthony Mantha after a four-month absence. Mantha had shoulder surgery in early November, and he was cleared for contact Monday. Desperation — and other injuries — accelerated his timeline.

“It’s been long,” he said of his road back. “Obviously, when the injury first happened, you don’t know your timeline. You don’t know how bad it is or how quick you can recover. So I think the training staff did an amazing job with me.”

Winger Carl Hagelin was placed on long-term injured reserve after his left eye was struck by a stick during practice Tuesday. He had surgery that day and met with more doctors Wednesday; he is out indefinitely. Also, Washington placed winger Joe Snively on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

With two forwards out of the lineup, Washington brought Daniel Sprong back into the lineup but would need to activate Manta from long-term injured reserve or call up a forward from the American Hockey League. Mantha got the nod and was thrown onto the second line with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie.

Mantha had two goals and four assists in 10 games before he injured his shoulder; he got 16:13 of ice time Thursday and was on the ice for Orlov’s goal.

Here’s what else to know from the Capitals’ win:

Stadium Series next year

The NHL announced that the Hurricanes would host the Capitals next season for a Stadium Series outdoor game. The teams will play Feb. 18, 2023, at North Carolina State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The football venue is across a parking lot from the Hurricanes’ PNC Arena.

This will be the Capitals’ fourth outdoor game; they have played in two Winter Classics — at Pittsburgh in 2011 and at Nationals Park in 2015 — and the Stadium Series at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in 2018.

Goaltending carousel

Zach Fucale backed up Vanecek on Thursday, getting the call from Hershey of the AHL earlier in the day after Ilya Samsonov was injured in practice Wednesday. Samsonov left early after taking a shot up high.

Samsonov did not participate in an optional morning skate Thursday but worked with goaltending coach Scott Murray afterward. Laviolette said it was a good sign that Samsonov was back on the ice but added that he wasn’t ready to be the backup against Carolina.

Going fourth

With Hagelin out, the Capitals had to make an adjustment to their longtime and effective fourth line. That line typically features Hagelin, Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway, but Sheary took Hagelin’s spot. That decision paid dividends.

The trio executed a pinpoint passing sequence in the second period that led to Fehervary’s goal and continued to wear down a fast Carolina attack on the other end of the ice. Sheary has been impressive, able to move up and down the lineup with ease. He started on the top line with Kuznetsov and Ovechkin just a few games ago and now has 12 goals and 14 assists in 46 games.