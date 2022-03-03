It’s a part of the game — moments like the brief interaction he had with Joe Burrow and Chase Young at the 2020 combine, or the short conversations he has had over the years here that give him insight into how a prospect thinks — that Rivera values more than most.

At an event that is planned and rehearsed by every actor involved, Rivera craves improvisation: natural reactions, offhand conversations, light ribbing with players in the hallways.

So far, Rivera’s trip has been more than fruitful. The Commanders’ evenings have been packed with interviews. The formal ones can last as long as 18 minutes.

“There’s been some really good ones,” Rivera beamed. “There really have.”

The Commanders typically show a collection of plays from the prospect’s college career on a big screen. Some are good. Others are ones the player probably would like to forget.

The intent is to illicit a reaction and create questions: Why did you do that here? What happened on this play? What was supposed to happen here?

“What’s really cool is you can watch some of them light up on a play, and sometimes the guy will react because it was a bad play and he knows it,” Rivera said. “ ‘You picked that one? Out of all the plays, you picked that one?’ You’re listening for whether the guy is willing to take responsibility, or does he throw somebody under the bus?”

His Burrow and Young moment this year came in a chance meeting with linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, who were teammates at Georgia. Walker jokingly claimed that he doesn’t play as stiff as Thomas Davis, a Georgia alum who played for Rivera with Carolina and Washington. Rivera laughed and shared the story with Davis when he saw him later in the day.

“It was that moment away from everybody where they don’t have to put on the airs,” Rivera said. “They can let their hair down a little bit and be themselves. And it was kind of neat, you know, like with Joe Burrow. I saw an air of confidence — not conceit, but confidence. Same thing with Chase. These guys want to be the best.”

Rivera has said he seeks players who love the game because only they will be truly committed. He believes he can gauge a player’s passion for the game even in brief interviews — such as one the Commanders had with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

“Malik wanted to stand up when we put on the tape and look and point,” Rivera said. “You could see how animated he got: ‘Watch me use my eyes, watch me use my eyes!’

“Even though he’s raw, you know he understands the concepts. And when I saw that, it reminded me of Cam Newton because that’s one thing — Cam understood the concepts. And that’s what you want. I could say the same thing about [Pittsburgh’s] Kenny Pickett and [Cincinnati’s Desmond] Ridder and all the quarterbacks, really.”

Each year at the combine, the focus gravitates to the quarterbacks. For Rivera, that has been the case for more than four years, dating from the end of his tenure with Carolina.

The turnover and perpetual search for continuity at the position have created some frustration, Rivera admitted. But the drive to find “The Guy” hasn’t waned.

“We don’t have that piece,” he said. “So we’re trying to find it. We’re working hard to find it.”

The Commanders plan to be aggressive. General Manager Martin Mayhew and senior vice president of football administration Rob Rogers have spent ample time with agents of Washington players who soon will be free agents. Executive vice president Marty Hurney and senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes have led the evaluation of the incoming rookies. The team also has employed outside consulting firms for impartial evaluations of players.

But no roster addition will have more of an impact than a quarterback. Rivera said he would prefer a veteran — “If you can get one, absolutely,” he said — and according to one person with direct knowledge of the team’s plans, the Commanders have made at least one competitive offer to try to acquire one.

“We’ve looked at the potential for trades,” he said. “We’ve also looked at the potential for free agency, and there are some guys to like — there really are.”

Yet Rivera was quick to note that he’s “not afraid to play a rookie.”

“I’ve played a rookie before,” he said. “We’ve just got to make sure he’s ready, and we just got to make sure we’re ready.”

Rivera has cited Washington’s improved offensive line and dynamic running backs as integral building blocks, and his hope is to get the defense playing at the level it did in 2020 and in the closing stretch of 2021. He also needs his top playmakers, including tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, to get healthy.

“When I first went to Carolina, I said, ‘I want to be able to protect the quarterback and put playmakers around him,’ ” Rivera said Thursday. “That’s what I believe we’ve done, so you feel good about those things.”