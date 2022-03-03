Change is afoot in College Park, and while the Terrapins can feel good about their 84-73 victory over Minnesota that closed the home portion of the schedule — not to mention four wins in their last five games — the reality is results at this point don’t much matter. Manning is the interim coach who took over for the ousted Mark Turgeon in December. The NCAA tournament — what once seemed a birthright around here — is a colossal long shot. What’s certain: The Terrapins will now look for their third full-time coach in the past 34 years.

“This job, if you go back and you look at the history, you look at the tradition, great players, talented teams, great coaches …” Manning said before the Minnesota game. “I think there’s so many positives here that this is always going to be an attractive place to draw coaches to.”

That theory may well be true. It’s about to be tested. Which makes this a crucial period in the history — the rich history — of Maryland basketball.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

History, though, isn’t making this hire. Present circumstances are more important. This isn’t an ACC job. It’s a Big Ten job. We can, have and will debate the contours of that change. But it makes the process different than when Turgeon took over for the retiring Gary Williams. That history that Manning points to, part of what makes the job attractive? It’s in a league in which the new coach will never compete.

What’s done is done. But let’s say this right now: Regardless of the conference, there is not a candidate to take over after Turgeon’s 10-plus seasons who is some combination of obvious, exciting and — this is the tricky part — realistic. As this process begins in earnest, it’s almost as important to identify who won’t be a legitimate candidate as who will be.

Rick Pitino’s name will come up — has come up already — because there’s no more accomplished (or dangerous) possibility out there. If injecting energy into the program and the fan base is a priority — and it has to be — there’s no better option than the Hall of Famer who’s serving a rehab stint at Iona. He has warts. He can coach.

But let’s not let this train leave the station. Pitino would be 70 before he coaches his first game in College Park. Shoot, Pitino coached conference games against Williams — in the Big East when Pitino was at Providence and Williams at Boston College. The year? 1986! The next coaching search would have to start almost as soon as the old one ended. I’d rather see Gary, a Hall of Famer himself, come out of retirement and run that flex offense for a couple of seasons.

Plus, the hire is going to be made by a particular administration at a particular time. The state’s flagship university is led by a president, Darryll Pines, who is less than two years into the job. It has an athletic director, Damon Evans, who has made one men’s basketball hire in his career — Mark Fox at Georgia in 2009. In nine seasons with the Bulldogs, Fox had more losing seasons (three) than NCAA tournament appearances (two). Evans’s next good men’s basketball hire will be his first.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Even if there are factions of Maryland decision-makers and boosters who would like to pursue Pitino, the entire operation seems too risk-averse to end up with a septuagenarian coach whose most recent NCAA championship — 2013 at Louisville — was vacated following a tawdry scandal that involved escorts on campus. A gunslinger might make that hire, PR hit be damned. Does Maryland’s current administration sling guns? Should it?

Moving on. There once was a world in which the Alabama coach would long to leave the shadow of the Crimson Tide’s football program and work at a school where basketball rules, a school like Maryland. We no longer live in that world.

Maryland fans would be familiar with Alabama Coach Nate Oats. In the Terps’ most recent NCAA tournament appearance last spring, Oats destroyed Turgeon’s Terps in the second round, a noncompetitive blowout that, in retrospect, showed programs going in opposite directions. Oats owns a contract that pays him $3.225 million annually and runs through the 2026-27 season. Just buying out Oats — something close to $10 million — seems like a non-starter for Maryland.

Plus, let’s be realistic about the jobs. In Tuscaloosa, Oats is the beneficiary of an athletic department that essentially prints money. He’ll never want for facilities or resources. As Manning said, “I don’t know what college athletics is going to look like down the road [with] name, image and likeness.” At Alabama, they’ll know — and turn on the spigot to make sure their most marketable athletes find their market.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Andy Enfield at USC? Similar boat as Oats — a contract runs through 2025-26, and a salary that, before a run to the regional finals and his most recent extension, was already $3.1 million. It’s not less now (though it’s unknown because USC is a private institution). His ninth Trojans team is 25-5 and will reach the tourney again. Leave Los Angeles … for College Park?

Maybe Maryland can compete in salary; Turgeon’s last deal was for five years and $17.5 million. But can it compete in cache? Can it compete in facilities? That’s partly what makes this such an interesting time for the Terrapins.

This hire will reflect not just what the program has been, which at various points was a national power that competed for — and won a — national championship. It will also be a good indication of where it is and what it can become. Maybe that’s perennially a Top 20 program, like it was under Lefty Driesell all those years ago, like it was under Williams this century.