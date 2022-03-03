“This year feels way better,” senior guard Melanie Aguilar-Dominguez said. “It’s always been a tradition for Parkdale to be able to win regionals against our rivalry team. It’s a really big deal.”

Parkdale (13-8) and DuVal (10-7), which sit nearly four miles apart on Good Luck Road in Prince George’s County, possess long basketball histories. The Tigers’ seven state championships are tied for the second-most in the state. The Panthers boast two state titles, and they have reemerged as a contender in recent years.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The rivals play for a cinder block prize to represent the road they share. Parkdale held onto the trophy when the pandemic forced the cancellation of last season. When the Panthers returned in November, players were happy to see their 2020 regional title banner on the gym wall, but Coach Lawrence Watson wanted his players to aim higher.

Parkdale started the season strong, but the county suspended sports for a month in December as coronavirus cases spiked. Players stayed fit on their own, biding their time at home while other counties played on.

“It didn’t hinder our chemistry at all,” Thomas said. “This is the best team we’ve had since my freshman year.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 10, DuVal beat Parkdale, 49-48, to regain the block for 24 hours. When the teams met again the next day, the Panthers avenged the loss, 43-42.

Advertisement

The two close games had players’ nerves showing in the first half Thursday, as Parkdale entered halftime with an 18-8 lead. Despite the margin, Watson told his players in the locker room to approach the second half as a new game.

Parkdale found the rhythm that has made it one of the county’s top teams, controlling the game behind Aguilar-Dominguez’s three-pointers and freshman guard Layla Burton’s fast break layups. The Panthers led, 36-17, at the end of the third quarter.