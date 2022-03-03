Maryland (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) survived a stellar night from Minnesota’s Jamison Battle, a 6-foot-7 forward who began his career at George Washington. Battle had 39 points to lead the Golden Gophers (13-15, 4-15) — the most by a visiting Big Ten player at Xfinity Center since Maryland joined the conference.

Maryland knows it will need a special run to extend its season into the second half of this month. But senior Eric Ayala (15 points, nine rebounds) sees a team gelling at the right time.

“We’re dangerous, man,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to play us in any game these next few weeks. We’re hot right now.”

The Terps, coming off a win over then-No. 22 Ohio State, led for the final 30 minutes but struggled to put away the Gophers. With 2:34 to go, a three-pointer from Battle cut Maryland’s lead to 70-68, but Ayala responded with his own shot from deep. Maryland junior guard Hakim Hart (team-high 19 points) made four free throws and a three-pointer down the stretch to help seal the win.

“[Hart] made big-time shots for us down the stretch, got to the free throw line. … Hakim is somebody that does it all for us,” interim coach Danny Manning said.

Minnesota also got 21 points from Payton Willis, but no other Gopher had more than five.

“We knew going into the ballgame that Battle and Willis were going to be extremely tough. I didn’t think they were going to be 60 points tough, to be honest with you,” Manning said.

The Terps leaned on a well-rounded scoring effort with five players in double figures and a dominant showing in the paint, where they outscored Minnesota 46-16.

“I feel like our confidence is through the roof right now,” said guard Fatts Russell, who had 16 points. “... We just need as much momentum as possible going into this Big Ten tournament, and then anything is possible.”

Here’s what to know from Maryland’s win:

Senior recognition

Maryland honored its seniors before the game, with four-year starter Ayala serving as the headliner. Ayala made the 108th start of his college career and has racked up more than 1,400 points. He’s the only player in this senior class who spent the entirety of his career in College Park, and he’s the lone player remaining from a freshman class that included Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins, both now in the NBA, as well as three other scholarship players who transferred.

Russell (Rhode Island), Xavier Green (Old Dominion) and Simon Wright (Elon) transferred to Maryland before this season. After four standout seasons at Rhode Island, Russell turned into a key piece of this Terps team. Green has been a regular contributor off the bench, and Wright plays occasionally. Wright noted this week that his senior day game at Elon was canceled, and Russell didn’t get his celebratory moment in front of fans.

The Terps’ recent run of strong form has been largely fueled by Russell. He didn’t have the same firepower against the Golden Gophers, but he still produced a 16-point outing with his customary acrobatics around the rim and ability to get to the foul line. All four of the seniors appeared against Minnesota, and all four subbed out late so they could receive an ovation.

Hart’s second half

Hart was especially strong in the second half, when he scored 15 of his 19 points. He was 5 for 8 from the field and made just one three-pointer, but it came when the Terps needed to create some separation in the final minutes. Hart also made a few timely free throws late, finishing 8 for 8 from the line.

Minnesota’s hot start

Willis made his first two attempts from deep and Battle made four from beyond the arc before halftime. Minnesota made five three-pointers in the first six minutes and went into halftime shooting 7 for 15 from deep.