Senior guard John Carter Jr. had a game-high 21 points to lead the Mids and junior forward Daniel Deaver scored 13. Senior guard Greg Summers added 10 as all 10 players who logged time for Navy scored.

The Eagles (10-22) made a late push, trimming a 16-point second-half deficit to four with 30 seconds remaining, but Navy made just enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel fortunate enough to win the game, I feel fortunate to move on,” Navy Coach Ed DeChellis said. “That’s college basketball in March.”

Advertisement

DeChellis’s team beat BU in each of their meetings this season, including a 12-point win in Annapolis on Jan. 4.

A year ago, Navy entered the Patriot League tournament as the top seed but stumbled in the quarterfinal against the No. 9 seed Loyola (Md.).

“We definitely just wanted to get over that hump,” Carter said. “Now, we’re just going to move on and try to take care of home floor again.”

American’s Johnny O’Neil tried to single-handedly make the 10th-seeded Eagles into spoilers again, making his first three shots — all three pointers — as the Eagles jumped out to an early 16-7 lead less than six minutes into the contest.

Story continues below advertisement

But Navy’s defense responded by holding AU scoreless for the next 5:30 to start at 16-2 run that put the Mids up by five with 7:38 remaining in the first half.

Navy took a 33-30 lead into intermission and turned to its defense again in the second half to get separation. A 16-4 run pushed the Mids’ lead to 49-37 with 12 minutes remaining.

Advertisement

“That’s how you win games,” Carter said. “And so that was a great stretch for us.”

The Midshipmen didn’t make a field goal in the final 5:42, as AU’s full-court press defense repeatedly sent the Mids to the line — an area of concern for Navy. But Carter made 7 of 9 to help Navy hang on.

Here’s what else to know about Navy’s victory:

Carter from distance

Carter led Navy in three-point attempts this season with 149, almost double the next highest shooter, and continued that trend against the Eagles, making 4 of 9 attempts from behind the arc.

Story continues below advertisement

In his previous three appearances in the Patriot League tournament, the senior guard only made four threes combined. But he was accurate early, making three in the first half.

Defense delivers

American couldn’t maintain its hot start after getting the early nine-point lead. The Eagles shot just over 40 percent for the game and committed 15 turnovers.

Advertisement

In the second half in particular, the Midshipmen — who entered Thursday’s game with the sixth-ranked scoring defense in Division I — ratcheted up the defensive effort, limiting American to 37.5 percent (12 for 32) in the final 20 minutes.

The Eagles averaged just 51.7 points in their three meetings with Navy.

Clutch enough at the line

American turned to its press down 13 with just 5:33 remaining and then started to foul. It was not a coincidence — the Mids rank 339th of 350 Division I teams (64.9 percent) in free throw percentage.

Navy made 24 of its 37 free throws (64.9 percent), allowing American’s offense to score and stay in the game. DeChellis said the team spent a good part of this morning shoot working on free throws and making them, but it doesn’t always translate to a game.