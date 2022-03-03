“Formula One can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix,” the organization said in a statement. “Russia will not have a race in the future.”
The race, which is one of the most lucrative on the sport’s calendar and had also been scheduled to take place in 2023 in St. Petersburg, has been closely associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was influential in establishing it in 2014. He has a palace in Sochi and is from St. Petersburg.
The motorsports organization had faced pressure from some of its top drivers to take action after the attack on Ukraine began. Sebastian Vettel, a four-time champion, was a leading voice among drivers who said he would not race in Russia had this year’s race taken place there.
“For myself, my opinion is I should not go, I will not go,” the German driver said last week. “I’m just really shocked and sad to see what’s going on. We will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made.”
Max Verstappen, the Belgian-Dutch driver who is the reigning world champion, agreed. “When a country is at war,” he said last week, “it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure.”
Lewis Hamilton, the five-time winner of the Russian Grand Prix, became the first Formula One driver to reach 100 victories with his win last year in Sochi. Last week, he expressed support for “the courageous people of Ukraine who are facing such terrible attacks for simply choosing a better future and I stand with the many Russian citizens who oppose this violence and seek peace, often at risk to their own freedom. Please stay safe everyone. We are praying for you.”
Russian and Belarusian drivers, including Russia’s Nikita Mazepin, were barred Wednesday from competing in the July 3 British Grand Prix, Motorsport UK announced.
“The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict.” Motorsports UK chairman David Richards said.
“We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded. This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU).”