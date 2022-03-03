On the heels of two of my great friends (Buckeye Teammates) Birthdays.... Schlegs and Nuge



Woke to the sobering news that @OhioStateFB lost a great one this morning. Shane Olivea passed last night.



Shane played OT at OSU from 2000-2003. National Champ and All Big 10 pic.twitter.com/tP22OKuqEr — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) March 3, 2022

A three-year starter for the Buckeyes, Olivea was a member of the 14-0 Ohio State team that won the national championship. A native of Cedarhurst, N.Y., he was a seventh-round draft pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2004 and played in 60 games, starting 57, at right tackle. He started all 16 games in 2006, helping open holes for Tomlinson as he broke the NFL’s single-season touchdown record that year.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Olivea’s NFL career went off the rails as he battled an addiction to painkillers that could have been fatal. It began after his first NFL season when a teammate’s friend offered him Vicodin to ease the pain and exhaustion of having played in 21 games, including preseason and a playoff game.

“There wasn’t one day in the NFL I wasn’t high on a pill after my rookie year,” he told the Columbus Dispatch in 2016.

“At my height on Vicodin, I would take 125 a day. It got to the point I would take a pile of 15 Vicodin and would have to take them with chocolate milk. If I did it with water or Gatorade, I'd throw it up.”

His weight ballooned to 390 pounds and he was benched. Finally, his mother organized an intervention.

“I told Shane that I loved him as a brother and a teammate, as someone who was an older veteran,” former Chargers teammate Roman Oben told the Dispatch. I think I told him I noticed a behavior change that wasn’t consistent with who I knew he could be.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He entered the Betty Ford Center, where doctors told him they’d “never seen anybody living with that amount of opioids in you. You’re literally a walking miracle,” Olivea told the Dispatch. “That was a punch to the gut.”

As he rebuilt his life, Olivea briefly played in the United Football League, then returned to Ohio State to finish his studies, hoping to become a coach. He graduated in 2016 with a degree in sport industry.

“I looked at it like three times,” Olivea said of his diploma. “I never thought I’d ever see a college diploma with my name on it.”