United’s 20,000-seat stadium was the preferred venue for the first match, which will be carried by Fox’s national TV network. But according to people close to the situation, the sides couldn’t agree on financial terms.

With the game dates approaching, the USSF turned to a reliable partner, Columbus, a city where many men’s and women’s matches have been staged over the last 20 years.

Neither the USSF nor United wanted to comment on the talks.

The U.S. women’s squad has yet to appear at Audi Field, which opened in July 2018, and hasn’t played in Washington since March 2017 against France at RFK Stadium.

The men’s team has played there twice: a friendly in June 2019 against Jamaica and a Nations League game in October 2019 against Cuba.

The women’s matches in April are part of preparations for the Concacaf W Championship in July in Monterrey, Mexico, an eight-team tournament that will decide berths in the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

Since November, Coach Vlatko Andonovski has been testing many young and inexperienced players before reintegrating some veterans, such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press.

Uzbekistan does not provide much competition, but because many countries are locked into World Cup qualifiers during the April window, the USSF did not have a lot of options.

A good Asian team made a tentative commitment to play, then withdrew from consideration because of pandemic travel issues, two people familiar with the talks said.

Uzbekistan has never qualified for the World Cup or Olympics and hasn’t played in the Asian Cup since 2003. Last month at the Turkish Women’s Cup, it defeated No. 102 Lithuania, 1-0, lost to No. 35 Ukraine, 2-0, and tied No. 52 Venezuela, 0-0.

The games against Uzbekistan continue a trend of unfancied U.S. opponents. At the SheBelieves Cup last month, the United States settled for a 0-0 draw with No. 24 Czech Republic, before routing No. 22 New Zealand and No. 16 Iceland, both 5-0.

Since the Olympics, the Americans will have played only two of 11 matches against a major opponent (Australia twice in November). They’ve never before faced Uzbekistan.