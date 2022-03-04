That was the season his dad allowed him to be around the San Diego Padres more often. Young Tony finally got to absorb all of the game. He pranced around the clubhouse, took the field during batting practice, traveled to road games. Dad thought he was old enough to learn the big league lesson he had been waiting to give.

“It wasn’t just a game,” Junior recalled during an interview this week. “He wanted me to understand it was a job for everybody. I started to understand a little bit more about the business aspect and why certain things needed to be done. The firsthand experience was eye-opening and fun, right at the time when my love for the game was starting to blossom.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Then, after a pause, he spoke a little softer and slower.

“And later that summer … well … it was disappointing, to say the least,” Gwynn said.

There was something evocative about the way he said it, the restraint and the resignation in his voice, simple words spoken like a man programmed to endure in a sport that specializes in self-inflicted pain. It was a hint of emotion from almost three decades ago, and it connects us to the current predicament. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced it would cancel the first two series of the season — essentially a week’s worth of games for every team — because the owners and players can’t figure out a new collective bargaining agreement. For the first time since the players went on strike in August 1994 — a battle that also cost games the following spring — a labor dispute will disrupt the season. This one is a lockout that the owners instigated, and it will shorten the start of the year rather than lop off the conclusion of a campaign. Nonetheless, the disappointment is familiar. And the concern is that this period of unrest could wind up being just as destructive in its own way.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It will continue to be infuriating, but the business of baseball will sort itself out eventually. What can’t be negotiated, however, is a healing of the game’s soul. In sports, labor conflict always makes capitalism and romanticism collide, and that’s what creates collateral damage from which these games never fully recover.

The story of the Gwynn family is a poignant place to view it all. The first two-thirds of the 1994 season were really good for the sport, and no one felt the impact of the abrupt ending as much as Tony Gwynn. He was vying to become the first player to hit .400 since Ted Williams in 1941. He went 3 for 5 against Houston on Aug. 11, 1994, raising his average to .394. And that was it.

One day, his son was doing the dreamy math and thinking it was possible with 45 games remaining. The next day, it became clear why his father had been on all those conference calls for all those hours. For the child, the best time became no time at all.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“As an 11-year-old, I was upset for selfish reasons,” Gwynn Jr. said. “I truly felt like my dad had a chance to get that .400 spot.”

There would be no lengthy commiseration, though. The elder Gwynn knew the season would be stopped. It may have been the greatest individual year of his illustrious career, but he wasn’t going to let the what ifs consume him. He came home, tucked away his glove and his National League-leading .454 on-base percentage, and within a few days, he was a spirited 34-year-old parent chauffeuring his two kids to school. Junior maintained his love for baseball, even as basketball competed for his affection. He compartmentalized the business of the game, amplified his joy and came out of the mess more determined to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“I think my dad set the tone for that,” said Gwynn Jr., whose father died in 2014 after a cancer battle. “Once the season ended, I don’t think he looked back on that until he was about to retire. As a family, we didn’t, either. People would look back and wonder what could have been. He didn’t really entertain it. I learned a lot about being a professional from that. For me, it was: ‘I want to put on one of these uniforms. I want to play in a stadium.’ Despite all that was going on, I was dead set on making it happen.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Gwynn Jr. was selected in the second round of the 2003 draft, and he played 685 games over eight major league seasons. He’s in broadcasting now, doing radio and television in San Diego, forever linked to the Padres. He apologizes that, because of his job in baseball, he can’t talk too much about the lockout. But he does acknowledge that his story is an exceptional one, and he’s fortunate his dad taught him to both cherish the good of the game and navigate the unavoidable realities of a multibillion-dollar enterprise.

He knows not everyone is conditioned to be this way.

“I will say that, of course, when you have a work stoppage, you run the risk of people not coming back,” Gwynn Jr. said.

Gwynn Jr. is a baseball lifer with a lot of time left. He’s just 39. The problem is, there are fewer casual-fan versions of him. Too many in his generation abandoned the game somewhere amid the strike, the steroids era or the sport’s inability to evolve and market itself in a fresh way. The erosion of baseball’s audience and its diminished status as the former national pastime don’t make it near extinction. Such a breathless assertion is preposterous because there’s still a robust fan base. But the question that makes the situation seem dire is about cultivation. How does baseball — which currently has some of the most impressive young talent in its history — nurture loyalists into the future?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This is a bad time to lock out intrigue. Some of the new faces of the game have a potential magnetism that reminds me of the star power of the 1990s. Gwynn Jr. agrees. But it means nothing if they can’t play. The pandemic already forced the 2020 season to be a weird 60-game affair, and there were labor disagreements that contributed to that year being so short. A second significantly truncated season in three years would be catastrophic for interest. Even when you’re frustrated with baseball, there is comfort in being able to set your calendar to that steady heartbeat for more than six months.

But in less than a month, the regular season won’t begin as scheduled, and it will feel like Aug. 12, 1994, again. Gwynn Jr. remembers his father coming to tell him: Baseball was about to stop. It didn’t start again until 1995.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around it,” the son recalled. “I was like, ‘What?’ I was already thinking, ‘Is there not going to be a World Series?’ ”