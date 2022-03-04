Last month at the Senior Bowl, the 22-year-old joked with the executives for whom he was auditioning, “I’ve never jammed a finger, I’ve never rolled an ankle, but I’ve had two knee surgeries.” But now he was blunter, more insistent.

“Everyone’s got a different opinion, but I know I’m ready to go,” Strong said. “Everybody’s judging me based on the tape that I put out last season, which makes total sense, but I wasn’t healthy. I had a surgery that required a year for recovery; I came back in six months. My dad tried to get me to not play the first part of the season, but I was like, ‘There’s no way — I have to go out there and play for my team.’ ”

Not only did Strong’s commitment to the Wolf Pack pan out — he had one of the best years in program history with 4,175 passing yards, 36 touchdown throws, eight interceptions and a 70 percent completion rate — it boosted his NFL draft stock. Strong believes that he probably wouldn’t have been invited to the combine if he hadn’t pushed to play. Many draft analysts rank the pocket passer in the second tier of this muddled quarterback class with North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Mississippi’s Matt Corral and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder.

This week, Strong may have had more to gain than any passer. For players such as him who have significant injury histories, the combine is crucial because NFL teams care much more about interviews and medical tests than the basic, televised drills.

“The medical is extremely important,” said Trent Baalke, general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars. “If you go back to when the combine was created [in 1982], that’s what it was created for. It was created to get together and get the medical information on the players. And then it became the workouts and interviews and all the other stuff that goes with it.”

Strong’s trouble with his right knee goes back to high school in Vacaville, Calif., on the outskirts of the San Francisco Bay area. After a basketball tournament, he felt pain in the knee, and an MRI exam showed he had a joint condition called osteochondritis dissecans. Basically, Strong said, part of the cartilage in his knee had detached from the bone.

In July 2017, doctors used eight biodegradable nails to reattach the cartilage. Strong missed his senior year at Will C. Wood High, instead taking classes at a local community college to enroll early at Nevada. He spent a redshirt year recovering, and in 2019 he became the starter.

In camp before the 2020 season, Strong played well enough to let himself dream of the NFL. He dominated the season-opening win over Wyoming — completing 39 of 52 passes for 420 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions — and called it his “coming out party.”

But the biodegradable nails had faded. Pain returned. In February 2021, he said, a surgeon removed bad cartilage from his knee and replaced it with cartilage from a cadaver. He called it “a tire swap, long story short.” The timeline for full recovery was about a year, but Strong, an injury-prone quarterback from a non-Power Five conference, believed he had built too much momentum to sit.

After Nevada’s first practice, one reporter noted Strong’s knee was “bleeding heavily.” Strong had arthroscopic surgery to clear out scar tissue in the knee and sometimes had to watch from a golf cart. Strong always has been a pocket passer with limited mobility, but the knee made it extreme. Last season, he said, he was “a statue.”

So Strong had to beat teams with his mind. Nevada put the offense in his hands, giving him full autonomy to change plays, protections or routes at the line of scrimmage. He focused on improving his decision-making and led Nevada to an 8-4 finish. In the last game of the year, he played without a knee brace for the first time.

At the Senior Bowl in February, Strong tried to show teams how much his mobility on bootlegs and in the pocket had progressed. He played well, showcasing his arm strength and an ability to pick up a new offense quickly. To reporters, Strong detailed the intricacies of his surgeries and said that if his body were going to reject his new knee cartilage, it would have happened already.

“My agent may not be liking what I’m saying right now, but I’m open with it because if a team’s going to draft me, they’re going to need to know the truth anyways,” he said. “Because we’re going to have to manage it at some point. It’s something that I have to deal with.”

This offseason, he has been training with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer and Ridder, the passing prospect from Cincinnati. Palmer pointed out that Strong developed bad mechanical habits while he compensated for his knee, and he has had to relearn how to drive off his right foot when he throws. To Strong, this illustrates why he has untapped power and potential he will realize in the NFL.

To NFL medical staffs, this is a challenge. They must decide whether Strong is at risk of suffering chronic knee pain that could limit his career or is a quarterback who might have untapped potential.

In Indianapolis, Strong acknowledged he has no control over the teams’ interpretations.