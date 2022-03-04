The D.C. State Athletic Association tournament, the only event remaining on the team’s postseason calendar, provided a balm. It was a chance to bounce back, an opportunity to end the season on a better note than a locker room full of tears.

On Friday afternoon at Georgetown’s McDonough Arena, the No. 8 Cubs made the most of their second opportunity by upsetting No. 3 St. John’s, the defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion, 54-43, in a DCSAA Class AA semifinal.

Visitation will face top-ranked Sidwell Friends, conference rival and the winner of that ISL tournament, in Sunday’s championship. The Quakers beat Maret, 70-26, on Friday night.

The Cubs punched their ticket to Sunday’s final with stifling defense. After trailing by four at halftime, Visitation came out of the break with a reenergized zone and held the Cadets to three points in the third quarter.

“I told them at halftime: ‘We want to be playing on Sunday. This is it. Season’s over if we lose this,’ ” Cubs Ccoach Mike McCarthy said. “They responded with some great defense.”

The defensive effort gave the offense plenty of time to get back into the game and then build a lead. Nweke got hot in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 19 points.

The Cubs and the Cadets are familiar DCSAA foes, and their matchup often represents the pinnacle of basketball in this district tournament. Traditionally the top two seeds, these two programs have faced off in the DCSAA championship game six times in the game’s eight years of existence. St. John’s won five of those matchups.

But this year, the tournament’s top seed and main attraction is Sidwell Friends. Widely ranked as the best girls’ basketball team in the country, the Quakers put on a show in the second semifinal of the day. Playing a Maret team they had just defeated by 34 points in Sunday’s ISL final, the Quakers looked calm and confident from the tip Friday. By the end of the first quarter, Sidwell led 24-0.

It was a pleasant finish to a celebratory week for the program. On Thursday, senior guard Kiki Rice was named Naismith girls’ high school player of the year and Coach Tamika Dudley earned Naismith coach of the year honors.

“It’s surreal,” Dudley said. “It’s always so nice for people to recognize the work that’s being put in by players like Kiki.”

For the Quakers, a loss to St. John’s in the 2020 DCSAA title game represented a big step forward for a young roster. Rice was a sophomore coming into her own, junior star Jadyn Donovan was just a promising freshman. The championship appearance meant they were ahead of schedule, a program with a bright future.

Nearly two years and a period of unimaginable change later, the Quakers will have the chance Sunday to finally lift that trophy.