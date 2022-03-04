There will be no such fuzzy feelings about 2022.

The 11th-ranked Terrapins were out of sync on offense, and No. 14 Indiana led for all but 72 seconds in a 62-51 victory in front of a raucous crowd mostly made up of Hoosiers fans. Not only was this the first time Maryland was bounced from the tournament without a win, this was the first time it hadn’t advanced to the title game since it became a member of the Big Ten in 2014.

The Terrapins earned a double-bye as the No. 4 seed with a win over Indiana in the final game of the regular season. The Hoosiers got the No. 5 seed and defeated 13th-seeded Rutgers on Thursday. They did not seem like a team that had played a tournament game the day before.

Indiana moves on to face top-seeded Ohio State on Saturday.

“Obviously extremely disappointed in the loss,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “I mean, this is a feeling for us that we’re not used to. So all the credit goes to Indiana. I thought they were the tougher team. They punched first. They never looked back.”

Maryland isn’t going to want to look back at this performance. The 51 points were the fewest it has scored in a Big Ten tournament game and its second fewest in a game this season. The Terrapins failed to make a three-pointer for the first time since March 2018, finishing 0 for 12. Their 31.4 shooting percentage was tied for their third-worst mark of the season. Katie Benzan, the top three-point shooter in the nation last season, was held scoreless for the first time since she transferred to Maryland in 2020.

“I think it all comes from our defense, getting stops and running in transition, and we just didn’t have that flowing in the offense,” Maryland forward Chloe Bibby said. “And then from that, we were driving the lane with four people, and we didn’t find the open person.

“We missed a lot of bunnies. Regardless of chaos or whatever it is, you have to make open layups. You have to make open shots if you want to win.”

Frese added, “I mean, we’ve got to be able to find a way to get Katie more shots, and to go 0 for 12 from the three-point line is a painful stat to look at.”

The Terrapins looked nothing like the No. 8 scoring team in the nation. The ball didn’t move side to side, and individuals attempted to force the action. Maryland blew several fast-break opportunities that turned into Indiana baskets on the other end. The Hoosiers led 34-25 at halftime and never trailed after they took a 6-5 lead in the first quarter.

Benzan, Bibby and Diamond Miller, all all-Big Ten selections, combined for eight points on 4-for-27 shooting from the field.

“We were spectacular,” Indiana Coach Teri Moren said about her team’s three-point defense.

Ashley Owusu scored a game-high 21 points for Maryland, and Angel Reese finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out. No other Terrapins player scored more than four points.

Mackenzie Holmes paced Indiana with 17 points, and Grace Berger added 16 and 11 rebounds. The Hoosiers shot only 40 percent from the field, but they didn’t need a huge offensive output in beating the Terrapins for the second time in three games this season.

“We can always hang our hat on the defensive end,” Berger said. “And that wasn’t always the case. So it was a big emphasis coming back into this postseason to really hold teams. Whether we shoot good or not, we always have a chance to win if we can keep that defensive intensity.”

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s loss:

Owusu is back

Owusu returned from an illness that kept her out of the final game of the regular season. She had missed four of the previous five games with an ankle injury. The 21 points were her most since Dec. 2. The junior has slumped this season, and the return of her shooting touch was perhaps Maryland’s lone bright spot Friday.

Frustration means fouls

Foul trouble has been the biggest concern for Reese. The first-team all-Big Ten forward was tied for 16th in the nation with 16 regular season double-doubles, but she tended to get frustrated when things weren’t going well. Frese thought that happened again Friday.

“That’s her maturation process,” Frese said. “It’s got to improve. She got caught up in the physicality, the lack of calls that she perceived that needed to be there. But from her end that doesn’t help us. That’s an area for her that Indiana did a great job of being physical with her and being aggressive, and she had to finish through plays, and it impacted us a lot in the first half.”

Moren shows respect

Moren didn’t mince words when she called the victory a “fantastic win for our program.” She acknowledged the powerhouse Maryland has been in the conference and what the win means moving forward.

“Maryland has always been the bar,” Moren said. “They have always been the bar. And I think that's for everybody in this league. And if they tell you they're not, then I think they're lying.