As utterly improbable as it seems, Duke (26-4, 16-3 ACC) might actually be ever-so-slightly underrated as the postseason approaches.

Some of that could be ascribed to the wattage Krzyzewski’s farewell tour has produced. Whether intended or not, the coach is even more the center attention as he’s navigated his final season on the Duke bench. Besides freshman Paolo Banchero, there’s a case to be made these Blue Devils are a bit more anonymous than usual — a neat trick for a team with its share of McDonald’s All-America picks.

Really, though, that’s a minor thing. The main reason Duke’s on-paper profile isn’t quite so overwhelming is largely because of the dud of the season the rest of its conference colleagues have put together in aggregate.

There are some good stories in the rest of the ACC. Notre Dame has shaken off a few down seasons to rise back toward the top of the league. Wake Forest is enjoying a breakthrough under second-year coach Steve Forbes and out-of-nowhere league player of the year candidate Alondes Williams. Miami has picked up some nice victories, including one at Cameron.

But then there’s North Carolina, still finding its way in Hubert Davis’s first season and without a signature victory. Florida State and Virginia are off their recent standards. Virginia Tech, while solid, hasn’t lived up to its preseason hype. Syracuse is dreadful on defense. N.C. State’s best player suffered a season-ending injury a minute into the opener, which is a contender for the most N.C. State thing ever to happen.

And the less said about Louisville, the better. This one sentence of sobering perspective is more than enough: The Cardinals jettisoned coach Chris Mack in the middle of what might be the program’s worst season in 80 years. 80!

Basically, Duke doesn’t have a foil, and it hasn’t played a lot of high-end games in the NCAA’s calculations. Duke had three of them in November, winning neutral-site games against Kentucky and Gonzaga and losing at Ohio State. It has played three since, double-digit triumphs at Wake Forest, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

It’s not a stretch to look at Duke the way so many viewed Gonzaga for a decade and a half until its Final Four breakthrough in 2017. “Yeah, they won some games early,” the thinking often went. “But look at the teams they were playing the last few months. How tested could they be?”

(That isn’t a problem for Gonzaga this year. It has played six Quadrant 1 games against West Coast Conference opponents, twice as many as Duke has dealt with in the ACC.)

Because so many of the ACC’s usual suspects have struggled, Duke has played only six Quad 1 games total, fewer than any other serious contender for a No. 1 seed. It’s possible the Blue Devils win out and still wind up on the No. 2 line on the basis of so many other programs owning deeper sets of victories.

Just don’t confuse that for weakness. Duke has Banchero, who has fulfilled his promise as Krzyzewski’s last one-and-done star by averaging 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. Wendell Moore Jr. has enjoyed an exceptional all-around season, Mark Williams is a supreme shot-swatter and an efficient offensive force and freshmen AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels have made substantial contributions.

It’s a core group that could yet send Krzyzewski out with a championship. It might happen as a No. 2 seed, but as is often the case, there’s nothing new under the sun. In fact, it would be a fitting career bookend for Coach K, whose first title team in 1991 also landed on the No. 2 line on Selection Sunday.

Field notes

Last four included: North Carolina, SMU, San Francisco, Rutgers

First four on the outside: BYU, Loyola Chicago, Michigan, Florida

Next four on the outside: Oregon, Dayton, Indiana, Belmont

Moving in: Long Beach State, Rutgers

Moving out: BYU, Cal State Fullerton

Conference call: Big East (7), Big Ten (7), Big 12 (6), Southeastern (6), Atlantic Coast (5), Mountain West (4), American Athletic (3), Pac-12 (3), West Coast (3), Atlantic 10 (2)

Bracket projection

West vs. East; South vs. Midwest

West Region

Portland, Ore.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG WEST/Long Beach State

(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) TCU

Buffalo

(5) Southern California vs. (12) SOUTHERN/Chattanooga

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) METRO ATLANTIC/Iona

San Diego

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) SUN BELT/Texas State

(6) Alabama vs. (11) VCU

Indianapolis

(7) MOUNTAIN WEST/Boise State vs. (10) Memphis

(2) Purdue vs. (15) BIG SKY/Montana State

As if the weekend victory over Texas Tech wasn’t enough to solidify TCU’s spot in the field, a split of two games in three days against Kansas should help the Horned Frogs feel even more comfortable. … For seeding purposes, Southern California has an interesting game Saturday at UCLA. The Trojans are 9-2 on the road, but none of the victories have come against a likely NCAA tournament team. …

Alabama opened March with a 16-point loss at home against Texas A&M, which is suddenly lingering within 10 places of the edge of the field. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, is not-so-suddenly still one of the country’s most confounding teams. … Playing in an 8/9 game should probably be the floor for Boise State at this point. The Broncos are 4-2 in Quadrant 1 games, a combined 11-5 in games against the top two quadrants and close the regular season at Colorado State.

East Region

Greenville, S.C.

(1) SOUTHEASTERN/Auburn vs. (16) NORTHEAST/Bryant-HORIZON/Cleveland State winner

(8) Marquette vs. (9) Notre Dame

Portland, Ore.

(5) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (12) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(4) UCLA vs. (13) MISSOURI VALLEY/Northern Iowa

Pittsburgh

(3) Villanova vs. (14) MID-AMERICAN/Toledo

(6) Ohio State vs. (11) Wake Forest

Fort Worth, Texas

(7) LSU vs. (10) San Diego State

(2) Kansas vs. (15) ATLANTIC SUN/Jacksonville State

Marquette has lost five consecutive road games and five of eight games overall. The Golden Eagles can steady things heading into the Big East tournament with a victory over St. John’s at home. … Northern Iowa is the top seed in the Missouri Valley tournament and begins play Friday against Illinois State. The Panthers could see analytics darling Loyola Chicago on Saturday in the semifinals. …

With its dreadful nonconference schedule (No. 339) and scant high-end victories (1-4 in Quadrant 1 games), Wake Forest really needs to avoid bowing out of the ACC tournament in its first game — and would be well-served to win one more while it is in Brooklyn. The Demon Deacons are not safely in the field — not yet, anyway. … Kansas has gotten a bit leaky of late, allowing at least a point per possession in four consecutive games. The Jayhawks managed a split in that span, but it’s something to think about as they head deeper into March.

South Region

Fort Worth, Texas

(1) BIG 12/Baylor vs. (16) SOUTHLAND/Nicholls State-SWAC/Alcorn State

(8) Colorado State vs. (9) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson

Story continues below advertisement

Milwaukee

(5) Connecticut vs. (12) North Carolina-San Francisco winner

(4) Illinois vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Pittsburgh

(3) Tennessee vs. (14) IVY/Princeton

(6) Iowa vs. (11) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

Greenville, S.C.

(7) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State vs. (10) Xavier

(2) ATLANTIC COAST/Duke vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Longwood

Alcorn State has clinched the Southwestern Athletic regular season title for the first time since 2002, and with a game to spare, no less. The Braves haven’t earned an NCAA berth since that same year, when they lost a play-in game to Siena. Second-year coach Landon Bussie has done exceptional work at Alcorn. … San Francisco could be staring at a de facto NCAA tournament play-in game if it meets BYU in Saturday’s WCC quarterfinals. …

Iowa has won five in a row after leading wire-to-wire at Michigan on Thursday. The Hawkeyes have hit the 80-point mark in 18 of their 22 victories. … On the other side of the coin, Xavier has dropped five in a row and could be in a world of trouble if they lose at home to winless-in-the-Big-East Georgetown on Saturday.

Midwest Region

San Diego

(1) PAC-12/Arizona vs. (16) MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State

(8) Michigan State vs. (9) Creighton

Buffalo

(5) Texas vs. (12) Rutgers-SMU winner

(4) BIG EAST/Providence vs. (13) COLONIAL/Towson

Milwaukee

(3) BIG TEN/Wisconsin vs. (14) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

(6) Saint Mary’s vs. (11) Wyoming

Indianapolis

(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Miami

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) PATRIOT/Colgate

Creighton isn’t a favorite of predictive metrics, but it is 5-5 in Quadrant 1 games after finishing off a sweep of Connecticut. It also knocked off Villanova, beat Marquette and suffered its worst loss (quadrant-wise) against a mercurial Arizona State bunch. The Bluejays aren’t missing the tournament. … Rutgers really needed that victory at Indiana on Wednesday. With a 6-5 mark in Quadrant 1 games, the Scarlet Knights have some accomplishments that shine brightly relative to the other teams at the edge of the field. …